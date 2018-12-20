Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased Credit Suisse Group (CS) stake by 84.53% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 38,398 shares as Credit Suisse Group (CS)’s stock declined 25.88%. The Focused Wealth Management Inc holds 7,029 shares with $105,000 value, down from 45,427 last quarter. Credit Suisse Group now has $27.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.53. About 5.42 million shares traded or 30.58% up from the average. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has declined 33.75% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CS News: 20/05/2018 – HT&E Hires Credit Suisse, CLSA to Help Review Indicative Offers; 25/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CREDIT SUISSE (SCHWEIZ) AG OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A’; 05/04/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE GROUP Baa2 RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 23/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE SAYS SIMPLIFYING 2018 COMPENSATION POLICY FOLLOWING SHAREHOLDER FEEDBACK, CASH BONUSES TO FOCUS MORE ON PROFITABILITY TARGETS; LONG-TERM SHARE INCENTIVES TO BE TIED TO ROTE; 22/03/2018 – Chinese consumers are increasingly preferring to buy domestic: Credit Suisse; 19/03/2018 – Ongoing tensions with the US unlikely to hinder Chinese 5G: Credit Suisse; 27/04/2018 – CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LTD 2883.HK : CREDIT SUISSE CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM RATING; 13/03/2018 – GLOBAL EQUITY STRATEGY: CREDIT SUISSE CUTS JAPANESE EQUITIES TO BENCHMARK FROM SMALL OVERWEIGHT; 14/03/2018 – China Distance Education Holdings to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 15/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC DKS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $24

Coatue Management Llc decreased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 0.96% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Coatue Management Llc sold 16,447 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 22.59%. The Coatue Management Llc holds 1.70M shares with $634.43 million value, down from 1.71 million last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $113.64B valuation. The stock decreased 2.32% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $260.58. About 16.72M shares traded or 30.66% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 19/03/2018 – `Netflix for Oil’ Setting Stage for $1 Trillion Battle Over Data; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX TO INCREASE ITS CONTENT INVESTMENT ACROSS EUROPE WITH PLANS TO SPEND ABOUT $1 BLN ON ORIGINAL PRODUCTIONS IN 2018 – FT, CITING; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner Ill-Equipped to Challenge Netflix, CEO Tells Judge; 09/03/2018 – Live from #SXSW2018 today: Watch @KaraSwisher Maria Shriver and Christina Schwarzenegger, the EPs of a new @Netflix documentary; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2 percent and 1.5 percent gains in Netflix and Amazon; 13/04/2018 – Netflix subscription will run through Comcast and will be included in the customers’ monthly cable bill; 11/04/2018 – Variety: Netflix Pulls Out of Cannes Following Rule Change; 24/05/2018 – SPAIN’S TELEFONICA TEF.MC – TO INTEGRATE NETFLIX INTO ITS TV AND VIDEO PLATFORMS IN LATIN AMERICA; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: NOT LIKELY TO INCLUDE INCLUSION RIDER IN CONTRACTS

More notable recent Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Credit Suisse Initiates Coverage of Large Health Care Stocks – GuruFocus.com” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldman, JPMorgan, Citi among group backing Access Fintech startup – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “IBM exec named CEO at ratings purveyor Nielsen – New York Business Journal” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tilray, Conagra, MannKind, Celanese – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Credit Suisse sees FedEx as oversold ahead of earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) stake by 23,864 shares to 868,917 valued at $33.23M in 2018Q3. It also upped Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T stake by 5,376 shares and now owns 34,924 shares. Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Credit Suisse Group had 4 analyst reports since September 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Societe Generale downgraded the shares of CS in report on Friday, November 2 to “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley downgraded Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) on Tuesday, November 27 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Friday, November 23 by RBC Capital Markets. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of CS in report on Monday, September 10 to “Equal-Weight” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 69 investors sold NFLX shares while 325 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 313.38 million shares or 0.16% less from 313.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Inv House Lc has 0.04% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 925 shares. Stratos Wealth Ltd owns 11,141 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 664 shares. Parsec Mngmt holds 0.02% or 699 shares. Financial Counselors Inc has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Howe Rusling holds 0.03% or 433 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc holds 0.44% or 30.14 million shares. Scotia Incorporated accumulated 13,679 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp reported 1,832 shares. M&R Cap Mgmt stated it has 3,220 shares. Jones Financial Lllp has 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 700 shares. Bridges Invest Management Inc has 0.01% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 547 shares. Sei has invested 0.21% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Highland Mgmt Lp owns 8,000 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on January, 28. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 41.46% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.41 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $104.66M for 271.44 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.03% negative EPS growth.

Among 23 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Netflix had 34 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 24 by SunTrust. Canaccord Genuity maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Tuesday, July 17. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $450 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 17 by Macquarie Research. Buckingham Research downgraded it to “Underperform” rating and $333 target in Monday, July 16 report. As per Monday, November 5, the company rating was upgraded by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Bernstein with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 26. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, July 12. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 17. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, July 17 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 27 by Bank of America.

Coatue Management Llc increased Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) stake by 6,339 shares to 9,185 valued at $550,000 in 2018Q3. It also upped Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 799,158 shares and now owns 884,321 shares. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) was raised too.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Netflix: Undervalued Or Not? – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Time to Buy Netflix (NFLX) Stock on the Dip Heading into 2019? – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “NXST vs. NFLX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Now Is Time To Buy Netflix (NFLX) Stock – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How Netflix Is Winning Over Top Hollywood Talent – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 20, 2018.