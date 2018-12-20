Cls Investments Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) by 11.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc sold 1,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,206 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.03 million, down from 12,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $224.65. About 1,111 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 9.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 6,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 83,215 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.84M, up from 76,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $47.9. About 17.90M shares traded or 31.30% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 7.56% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 13/03/2018 – Now That’s Some Kind of Power: POWERADE lgnites New Brand Platform During March Madness®; 21/05/2018 – Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades with Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS COMPANY IS ‘ADAPTING’ TO NEW SUGAR TAXES IN U.K., SOUTH AFRICA; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY UNIT CASE VOLUME GREW 3 PCT; 25/05/2018 – Fresh Plaza (NL): Argentina: Coca-Cola is interested in blueberries from Tucuman; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q; 06/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Worker at canning factory supplying Coca-Cola, Carlsberg and Monster energy drinks is marched off premises after; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 10/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $979.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,067 shares to 157,643 shares, valued at $23.66M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,691 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,532 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 sales for $22.51 million activity. On Wednesday, October 31 SMITH BRIAN JOHN sold $2.06M worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 43,000 shares. Another trade for 9,200 shares valued at $450,340 was made by DINKINS JAMES L on Tuesday, November 6. The insider Perez Beatriz R sold $479,800. On Monday, November 5 RIVERA ALFREDO sold $1.20 million worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 25,000 shares. MANN JENNIFER K had sold 15,100 shares worth $761,040. $2.63M worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) shares were sold by CRESPO FRANCISCO.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Monster Beverage Shares Rose 13% Last Month – Motley Fool” on December 10, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Coca-Cola – Motley Fool” published on December 06, 2018, Fool.com published: “Keurig Dr. Pepper After the Merge — Where Are They Now? – The Motley Fool” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “The Bear Market Is Indeed Here: Time to Switch to Safer Assets – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Consumer Stocks to Buy and Hold Through the New Year – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Among 23 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Coca-Cola had 83 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 19. On Tuesday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral” on Wednesday, June 29. The rating was initiated by Sterne Agee CRT with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 21. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, January 8 by Cowen & Co. Cowen & Co maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Friday, October 27 with “Hold” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, April 21 report. Barclays Capital reinitiated it with “Equal Weight” rating and $45 target in Friday, August 7 report. The rating was maintained by HSBC on Wednesday, September 27 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, August 24 by Vetr.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.74 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 44 investors sold KO shares while 618 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 424 raised stakes. 2.69 billion shares or 0.38% less from 2.70 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Davis R M Incorporated reported 25,268 shares. Eagleclaw Managment Lc stated it has 21,384 shares. Brave Asset Mngmt holds 0.54% or 22,689 shares. Hilltop Holding Inc holds 58,923 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Inc has invested 1.29% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Evergreen Capital Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.07% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Headinvest Ltd Liability Com invested 0.06% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Beacon Advsr has invested 0.58% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Botty Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,200 shares. Ruggie Capital Grp Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Trustmark Natl Bank Tru Department, Mississippi-based fund reported 260,095 shares. Cedar Hill Assoc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 5,600 shares. Kcm Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 38,350 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Cibc Ww Markets invested in 0.27% or 684,201 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Inc holds 0.55% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 84,413 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ADBE shares while 419 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 386.22 million shares or 3.00% less from 398.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Oregon-based Becker Cap Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 33,258 are held by Vantage Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. Jennison Assocs Lc has 8.85M shares. First Hawaiian Bank accumulated 13,338 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Icon Advisers Company has 1.99% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 87,062 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd reported 230 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Counsel Inc Wi reported 93,820 shares. Sageworth Trust Communication stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 0.12% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Gabelli Inv Advisers has 10,000 shares. Cibc World Markets invested in 190,692 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.72% or 705,956 shares. Tctc Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 4,920 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Two Creeks Cap Mngmt Lp holds 405,489 shares or 6.1% of its portfolio.

Among 41 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. Adobe Systems had 181 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained it with “Buy” rating and $210.0 target in Tuesday, January 2 report. On Friday, March 16 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Wednesday, October 25. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, January 6. As per Friday, October 2, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Strong-Buy” rating on Wednesday, September 2 by Vetr. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, September 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, December 15 by Robert W. Baird. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Wednesday, February 8 with “Outperform” rating. On Wednesday, October 7 the stock rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Positive”.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 8 insider sales for $13.32 million activity. 75 shares were bought by Ricks David A, worth $19,607. On Wednesday, July 25 the insider Rencher Bradley sold $3.94M. Parasnis Abhay had sold 10,500 shares worth $2.73 million.