Cognios Capital Trimmed Target (TGT) Position By $999,592; Henry Schein Has 1 Sentiment

Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.23, from 0.77 in 2018Q2. The ratio is positive, as 192 investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 192 sold and decreased stakes in Henry Schein Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 153.30 million shares, down from 162.48 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Henry Schein Inc in top ten positions increased from 6 to 9 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 170 Increased: 123 New Position: 69.

Cognios Capital Llc decreased Target Corp (TGT) stake by 35.58% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cognios Capital Llc sold 11,359 shares as Target Corp (TGT)’s stock declined 23.46%. The Cognios Capital Llc holds 20,568 shares with $1.81 million value, down from 31,927 last quarter. Target Corp now has $32.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $62.96. About 898,951 shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 11.83% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF 3.0 PERCENT; 22/03/2018 – SHIPT – CO, TARGET CORPORATION WILL BEGIN SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA, PA. BEGINNING APRIL 5, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Target Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Target leads the way as U.S. corporations look to go big on solar; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 15/03/2018 – Cramer argues that the powers of Amazon, Walmart and Target coalesced to push Toys R Us into bankruptcy; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP SEES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, A LOW-SINGLE DIGIT INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES; 23/03/2018 – Dan DeBaun: Source denies report that Target, Kroger are discussing merger; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Adj EPS $1.32; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Comparable Average Transaction Amount Fell 0.6%

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $1.51 earnings per share, up 10.22% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.37 per share. TGT’s profit will be $787.98 million for 10.42 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.53% EPS growth.

Cognios Capital Llc increased Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 3,925 shares to 11,397 valued at $3.08 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) stake by 19,184 shares and now owns 37,333 shares. Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) was raised too.

Among 14 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Target had 18 analyst reports since August 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) rating on Monday, December 3. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $78 target. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $79 target in Wednesday, November 21 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, August 27 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Friday, August 17 by UBS. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, November 23. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 23 by UBS. Citigroup maintained the shares of TGT in report on Wednesday, November 21 with “Neutral” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) rating on Thursday, August 23. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $100 target. As per Thursday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, August 23.

Henry Schein, Inc. provides health care services and products to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.96 billion. It operates through two divisions, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services. It has a 30.68 P/E ratio. The Health Care Distribution segment offers dental products, including infection-control products, handpieces, preventatives, impression materials, composites, anesthetics, teeth, dental implants, gypsum, acrylics, articulators, abrasives, dental chairs, delivery units and lights, X-ray supplies and equipment, and high-tech and digital restoration equipment, as well as equipment repair services.

The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $78.48. About 110,286 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) has risen 26.61% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein To Spin Off And Merge Its Animal Health Business With Vets First Choice, Creating An Innovative Approach To Advanc; 29/05/2018 – Stanley Bergman Addresses Western University of Health Sciences Dental, Pharmacy, and Veterinary Graduates; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein and Internet Brands Form Joint Venture To Deliver Integrated Technology To Enhance Dental Practice Management; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – CO WILL HAVE MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF JOINT VENTURE AND INTERNET BRANDS WILL OWN A MINORITY INTEREST; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – JOINT VENTURE EXPECTS TO REALIZE BETWEEN $20 MLN AND $30 MLN IN ANNUAL SYNERGIES BY END OF YEAR THREE; 25/04/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry Schein, Inc; 12/04/2018 – Henry Schein Names Christopher Pendergast To Lead Information Technology; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.03 TO $4.14

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 9.2% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. for 13.56 million shares. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owns 2.60 million shares or 6.73% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Longview Partners (Guernsey) Ltd has 5.73% invested in the company for 13.65 million shares. The Illinois-based Zuckerman Investment Group Llc has invested 4.23% in the stock. Hoplite Capital Management L.P., a New York-based fund reported 328,932 shares.