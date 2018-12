Cogra 48 SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme (ALCOG) Rise 5.66% on Dec 20

Shares of Cogra 48 Société Anonyme (EPA:ALCOG) last traded at 5.6, representing a move of 5.66%, or 0.3 per share, on volume of 1,712 shares. After opening the trading day at 5.35, shares of Cogra 48 Société Anonyme traded in a close range. Cogra 48 Société Anonyme currently has a total float of 3.36 million shares and on average sees 3,151 shares exchange hands each day. The stock now has a 52-week low of 5.2 and high of 6.6.

CAC 40: A Thriving European Index

Europe is undeniably home to some of the largest and fastest-growing economies in the world. That being said, it is interesting to know more about some of its pride, specifically France.

The Euronext

In an attempt to maximize and build on the economy of the European Union (EU), the Euronext was formed in 2000 when the Paris Bourse, the Brussels Stock Exchange, and the Amsterdam Stock Exchange had merged. In 2002, the Bolsa de Valores de Lisboa e Porto (BVLP) was included to the Euronext. This had led to the creation of one of the biggest consolidated stock exchanges in the world; and the rest, as they say, is all history.

Today, the Euronext is the pan-European stock exchange situated in Amsterdam, Brussels, Lisbon, London, and Paris. With more than 1,000 publicly traded companies within its network, the Euronext has a market capitalization of roughly €2.60 trillion as of the first quarter of 2014. The most watched indices of the Euronext include AEX, AScX, BEL 20, CAC 40, Next 150, PSI 20, among others.

The CAC 40

Euronext Paris is the primary stock exchange in France. The CAC 40, which derives its name from CotationAssistéeenContinu— a former automated trading system, is its benchmark index.

Unlike the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) in the US, which measures stocks based on price, the CAC 40 measures stocks based on free-float market capitalization and share turnover in the past year. Such has been the case since December 1, 2003. Before that, stocks had been measured based on total market valuation.

The CAC 40 is reviewed four times a year, particularly on the third Friday of every quarter-end— March, June, September, and December. The stocks of the index are capped at 15% if necessary in order to prevent index heavyweight. The Index Steering Committee ranks the top 100 companies and from there, 40 companies will be chosen to be included in the CAC 40. These represent the most significant and most active stocks not just in France but in the entire Europe as well. Consequently, the CAC 40 is a powerful economic indicator and has the ability to make or break the region’s corporate sector.

On September 4, 2000, shortly before the foundation of the Euronext, the CAC 40 had attained its all-time high of 6,922.33 with an intraday high of 6,944.77. On the other hand, the all-time low of 893.82 had been posted in January 1988.

The regular session on Euronext Paris lasts from 6:01 a.m. until 7:59 p.m., marking one of the longest sessions worldwide. A 2% margin and a minimum of one index are required when trading. The main currency is, of course, euro. Presently, the CAC 40 is trading at the 4,000 mark, a little well below its peak 16 years ago.

The CAC 40 is truly a reflection of how the European economy has evolved through the years. With its evident success, Euronext Paris is surely one of today's most rewarding stock exchanges to engage in.

Cogra 48 Soci??t?? Anonyme produces and sells wood pellets and stoves. The company has market cap of 18.81 million EUR. It also provides consulting, project planning, and assistance services in project management; and technical advice, boiler room layout, project design and dimensioning, power and distribution study, silo design study, and guaranteed supply services. It has a 30.77 P/E ratio. The firm distributes its pellets through a network of retailers in France and other European countries.