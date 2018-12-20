Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 16.51% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 39,300 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 6.33%. The Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 198,712 shares with $16.89 million value, down from 238,012 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $299.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $70.78. About 21.68M shares traded or 55.57% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS FIRST BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY EXXON AND QPI IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS 4 TO 5 FURTHER WELLS PLANNED FOR 2018 – 2020 IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 11/04/2018 – Energy Journal: Exxon Seeks New Deals With Qatar; 24/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Makes Polypropylene (PP) Commitment Launching New Achieve Advanced PP; 07/03/2018 – SPOKESMAN OF TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS RECEIVED INFO THAT AN EXXON SHIP IS HEADING TO MEDITERRANEAN FOR HYDROCARBON EXPLORATION, WILL CONTINUE TO PRESERVE RIGHTS; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – ONE TRAIN IS CURRENTLY OPERATING AT LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 13/04/2018 – MA AG: COURT AFFIRMS OFFICE AUTHORITY TO INVESTIGATE XOM; 07/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 24/04/2018 – U.S. top court curbs human rights claims against companies; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS METHANE EMISSIONS TO DROP 15% BY 2020

Cohen Lawrence B increased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 142.18% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cohen Lawrence B acquired 391 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 15.37%. The Cohen Lawrence B holds 666 shares with $1.33M value, up from 275 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $731.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.64% or $56.4 during the last trading session, reaching $1495.08. About 48,666 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – 11Alive News: EXCLUSIVE POLL: Georgia wants Amazon’s HQ2 but with these conditions; 23/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Graffiti cleanup ‘blitz’ ahead of Amazon visit wipes out street art at Cards Against Humanity HQ…; 15/03/2018 – The fair competition rules anticipated neither the e-commerce boom nor the rise of Amazon Japan; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Pauses Huge Development Plans in Seattle Over Tax Plan; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JAMIE DIMON SAYS COMPANY WILL REVIEW AN OIL DRILLING PROJECT IN THE AMAZON; 01/05/2018 – Amazon: Has Invested More Than $400M in Massachusetts Since 2011; 26/03/2018 – Amazon isn’t paying local sales tax in cities across the US; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Prime has more than 100m paid members, Bezos reveals; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF SAYS WALMART “ABRUPTLY” FIRED HIM IN RETALIATION FOR HIS WHISTLEBLOWING, INCLUDING A REPORT TO ITS U.S. E-COMMERCE CEO, IN JANUARY 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aspiriant Ltd Llc has invested 0.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Corda Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 2,396 shares. Arrow Fincl Corporation invested in 3.91% or 9,300 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Com has 0.94% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,592 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc invested in 2,854 shares or 1.19% of the stock. Cap Advisors Lc holds 0.08% or 150 shares. 2,593 are held by First Interstate Savings Bank. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd owns 276 shares. Macnealy Hoover Inv Mngmt reported 0.47% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owns 198,581 shares. Alps Advsr has 0.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,289 shares. Insight 2811 has 100 shares. Assetmark holds 5,954 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Drexel Morgan & reported 1,174 shares. Alesco Advsr reported 197 shares.

Cohen Lawrence B decreased 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) stake by 1,622 shares to 12,708 valued at $2.68 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) stake by 10,645 shares and now owns 35,219 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB) was reduced too.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 insider sales for $92.11 million activity. The insider Zapolsky David sold 1,929 shares worth $3.02M. $2.70 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares were sold by Jassy Andrew R. $5.31M worth of stock was sold by BEZOS JEFFREY P on Monday, October 29. On Friday, November 2 the insider STONESIFER PATRICIA Q sold $2.31 million. Shares for $3.96M were sold by WILKE JEFFREY A. $687,447 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares were sold by Reynolds Shelley. On Thursday, November 15 Huttenlocher Daniel P sold $285,960 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 181 shares.

Among 19 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon had 25 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, July 13. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 27 by JP Morgan. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, October 23. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 27 by JMP Securities. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 27 by BMO Capital Markets. On Friday, October 26 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, August 29 report. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $183000 target in Thursday, June 21 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, July 27 with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 27 by PiperJaffray.

Among 5 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 5 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, June 26. Wolfe Research upgraded Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Monday, November 26 to “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, November 20. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of XOM in report on Wednesday, July 11 with “Underweight” rating.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased Canopy Growth Corp stake by 37,100 shares to 494,800 valued at $24.02M in 2018Q3. It also upped General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) stake by 149,768 shares and now owns 249,768 shares. Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) was raised too.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $5.43 million activity. Corson Bradley W also sold $1.26 million worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Wednesday, September 19. The insider Rosenthal David S sold 7,562 shares worth $614,337. Schleckser Robert N had sold 7,855 shares worth $619,861. Spellings James M Jr also sold $746,620 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Wednesday, November 28. $1.22M worth of stock was sold by Verity John R on Tuesday, December 11. Wojnar Theodore J Jr also sold $757,284 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Wednesday, November 28. Shares for $214,914 were sold by Hansen Neil A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Inv Ltd Liability Company reported 181,257 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 1.32M shares. Hwg Ltd Partnership stated it has 1,391 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Utd Ser Automobile Association reported 2.35 million shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. 166,300 are owned by Westwood Gp. The Massachusetts-based Fiduciary Communication has invested 2.07% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mairs And Inc invested in 557,542 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Sequoia Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.26% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). South State holds 1.41% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 161,716 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Park National Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 428,305 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Ltd invested in 0.89% or 42,302 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Limited stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cobblestone Cap Lc New York reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First Utd Savings Bank invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 54.55% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.88 per share. XOM’s profit will be $5.76 billion for 13.01 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.85% negative EPS growth.