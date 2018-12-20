Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 38.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 6,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,778 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $514,000, down from 15,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $46.45. About 30.00 million shares traded or 27.86% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.79% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.79% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – Buffett bashes bitcoin as nonproductive, thriving on mystique; 07/05/2018 – DowDuPont at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO ENTERS CONSENT ORDERS WITH OCC AND CFPB; TO PAY $1 BLN IN CIVIL MONEY PENALTIES; 29/03/2018 – Trump is not going to go after big tech, says Wells Fargo analyst; 14/05/2018 – Fundlogic Adds Wells Fargo, Exits Cigna, Cuts Vertex: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Aptiv Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Amanda Norton Named Wells Fargo Chief Risk Office; 22/05/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to pay $1bn to settle auto and mortgage abuse allegations; 08/05/2018 – Atkore International at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 21.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 795,956 shares as the company’s stock declined 46.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.86M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $40.52M, down from 3.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $5.15. About 7.15M shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 33.57% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.57% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM IN AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 23/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 14/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA REPORTED IN ERROR; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Adj EPS 10c; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $38.2M, EST. $224.4M; 21/03/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8

Analysts await Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.12 per share. OAS’s profit will be $38.21 million for 10.73 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Oasis Petroleum Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99M and $596.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wildhorse Resource Dev Corp by 1.03M shares to 1.96 million shares, valued at $46.23 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Another recent and important Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) news was published by Fool.com which published an article titled: “Why Oil Stocks Are Getting Pummeled Today – Motley Fool” on November 20, 2018.

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $241,200 activity.

Among 40 analysts covering Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS), 25 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Oasis Petroleum Inc. had 182 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, March 23 by UBS. Stephens maintained Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) rating on Tuesday, March 13. Stephens has “Buy” rating and $13.0 target. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Wednesday, May 23. BMO Capital Markets maintained Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) rating on Tuesday, October 24. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $11.0 target. The stock of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, August 24. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, June 7 by Seaport Global. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 1. As per Thursday, October 19, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. Morgan Stanley maintained Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) rating on Friday, April 20. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $11 target. On Wednesday, October 19 the stock rating was upgraded by Piper Jaffray to “Overweight”.

Among 39 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC), 18 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Wells Fargo & Company had 158 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Friday, February 2 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Sunday, April 15. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6200 target in Thursday, June 22 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Monday, July 16 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Friday, August 11. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, November 10 with “Buy”. Bernstein upgraded Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Wednesday, January 3 to “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Tuesday, January 19. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Sunday, April 15 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, February 5.

Columbia Asset Management, which manages about $354.79M and $383.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 1,954 shares to 23,719 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Inc by 2,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,181 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo: Buy Or Sell? – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo: Value And Longevity – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fed rejects Wells Fargo reform plan: Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “CNBC Transcript: Wells Fargo (NYSE: $WFC) CEO Tim Sloan Speaks With CNBC’s Wilfred Frost Today On CNBC’s “squawk On The Street” – InvestorIdeas.com” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “â€‹CBJ Morning Buzz: Opening of I-77 toll lanes pushed back again; Wells Fargo shifts jobs overseas; New gig for Gene Woods – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 22.68% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.97 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.60B for 9.76 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.31% EPS growth.