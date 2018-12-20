King Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Scana Corp New (SCG) by 141.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp bought 672,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.30% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 1.15M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $44.63M, up from 475,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Scana Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $49.69. About 1.49M shares traded. SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) has risen 6.40% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCG News: 26/04/2018 – Scana Corp 1Q Rev $1.18B; 29/03/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA SENATE ENDS SESSION WITHOUT SCANA VOTE; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Scana May Benefit, Industry Production Up This Quarter; 26/04/2018 – SCANA – DECREASE IN QTRLY EARNINGS IS PRIMARILY ATTRIBUTABLE TO HIGHER LEGAL COSTS AND FINANCIAL ADVISORY FEES, AMONG OTHERS; 18/04/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA SENATE PASSES SCANA RATE CUT: AP; 26/04/2018 – SCANA 1Q EPS $1.18; 23/04/2018 – SCANA Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-ga; 25/04/2018 – S.C. HOUSE SENDS SCANA RATE BILL TO COMMITTEE, EXTENDING DEBATE; 26/04/2018 – SCANA 1Q OPER REV. $1.18B, EST. $1.25B

Columbia Partners Llc Investment Management increased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 114.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Partners Llc Investment Management bought 6,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,786 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.43M, up from 5,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Partners Llc Investment Management who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.17% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $96.14. About 2.44 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 34.57% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 25/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $114; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK); 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Sees 2Q Rev $356M-$358M

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Jabil (JBL) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Powell’s Blink, Cloud Earnings, & Trending Stocks: MCD, DLTR, YETI – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Splunk (SPLK) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for November 29, 2018 : HPQ, WDAY, VMW, PANW, SPLK, PVH, AVAV, YEXT, GME, AMBA, AMSWA, CULP – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Splunk (SPLK) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 22, 2018.

Columbia Partners Llc Investment Management, which manages about $3.03 billion and $391.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A.O.Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 6,791 shares to 6,790 shares, valued at $362,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 6,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,704 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

More notable recent SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Guggenheim Upgrades SCANA Corp (SCG) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” on November 26, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 17, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 17, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Former SCE&G accountant testifies SCANA execs pressed her to lie on V.C. Summer cost increases – Charlotte Business Journal” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Duke Energy fails to shine in JD Power survey of business customer satisfaction – Charlotte Business Journal” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SCANA reaches $2B settlement over failed V.C. Summer nuclear project – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 26, 2018.