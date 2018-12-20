Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 29.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 117,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 509,004 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $43.12 million, up from 391,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $68.97. About 8.43 million shares traded or 8.03% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – NIKE, REPORTS MARK PARKER WILL CONTINUE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT,; 15/03/2018 – Nike: Names Elliott Hill President of Consumer and Marketplace; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – EDWARDS TO RETIRE FROM NIKE IN AUGUST; 19/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 20/03/2018 – Nike Vision Introduces 2018 Golf Sunglass Collection; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns; 30/05/2018 – Adidas takes 12-10 lead over Nike in World Cup shirt deals; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Mark Parker Said Corporate Culture Excluded Some Staff; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain; 23/03/2018 – Evening Tele: Trainer fanatics camp out since WEDNESDAY to get hands on limited edition Nike shoes at Dundee shop

Seatown Holdings decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 49.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings sold 123,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,528 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.45M, down from 250,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.02. About 7.63M shares traded or 131.10% up from the average. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 14.13% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.13% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Operating Chief; 19/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REPORTS OVER $450M ANNUAL TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT; 03/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS STILL ON TRACK TO ANNOUNCE ACQUISITION THIS YEAR; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS PLANS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN NORTH; 14/05/2018 – DRIVERS AT XPO IN ERIE, PA SEEK TEAMSTER REPRESENTATION:UNION; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics eyes up to $8bn in deals; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Net $66.9M; 06/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – APPOINTS MASSIMO MARSILI TO LEAD TRANSPORT OPERATIONS IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND MOROCCO; 19/03/2018 – Press Release: XPO Logistics to Launch Drive XPO Mobile Technology in Europe; 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR 200.4 MLN VS EUR 204.9 MLN YEAR AGO

Analysts await XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.85 EPS, up 88.89% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.45 per share. XPO’s profit will be $107.91 million for 15.30 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by XPO Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 31 investors sold XPO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 94.33 million shares or 2.63% more from 91.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dana Advsr Incorporated accumulated 0.23% or 48,517 shares. Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,907 shares. Anchorage Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 222,982 shares. Moreover, Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd has 0% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 0% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 8,300 shares. 171 were accumulated by Vantage Ltd. Hightower Advsr Limited Company stated it has 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Advsr Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.27% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Prudential Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 36,552 shares. Dubuque Comml Bank has 3,800 shares. Odey Asset Management Grp Incorporated Ltd holds 0.1% or 10,723 shares. Kbc Nv holds 0.01% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) or 9,594 shares. Maryland-based Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Suntrust Banks owns 26,062 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Focused Wealth Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 130 shares.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $663.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 363,007 shares to 516,700 shares, valued at $17.94 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,971 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $28.37 million activity. $1.41 million worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) was sold by Matheson Monique S. on Tuesday, September 11. RODGERS JOHNATHAN A sold $1.36 million worth of stock. Hill Elliott had sold 5,741 shares worth $448,774 on Friday, July 27. Another trade for 150,000 shares valued at $11.86M was made by SPRUNK ERIC D on Friday, June 29. Shares for $3.06 million were sold by Krane Hilary K on Thursday, July 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cim Lc owns 142,696 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust invested in 1.01 million shares. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) accumulated 0.26% or 8,335 shares. The California-based West Coast Fincl Ltd Com has invested 0.51% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). First Foundation holds 0.08% or 18,064 shares. Waddell & Reed Incorporated reported 0.73% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Heritage Invsts Management has invested 1.39% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Pinnacle Limited invested in 0.03% or 15,434 shares. Wendell David Assoc Inc has 221,170 shares for 2.92% of their portfolio. Cypress Capital Management Ltd Co (Wy) reported 0.61% stake. C M Bidwell Associates owns 260 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh holds 53,021 shares. Tower Bridge holds 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 46,858 shares. Donaldson Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 70,145 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corp owns 0.17% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 3,438 shares.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54 billion and $5.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 8,737 shares to 122,047 shares, valued at $29.39M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Charles Corp New (NYSE:SCHW) by 213,243 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 587,963 shares, and cut its stake in Transunion.