Among 7 analysts covering Thomas Cook Group PLC (LON:TCG), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Thomas Cook Group PLC had 17 analyst reports since July 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Shore Capital given on Tuesday, November 27. UBS maintained the shares of TCG in report on Friday, November 23 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Equal Weight” rating on Wednesday, November 28 by Barclays Capital. Citigroup maintained Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG) rating on Wednesday, September 26. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and GBX 66 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, October 5 by Numis Securities. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, November 15. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, December 11 by UBS. As per Tuesday, September 11, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, September 27 by Numis Securities. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, September 24 by Shore Capital. See Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG) latest ratings:

11/12/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 60.00 New Target: GBX 34.00 Unchanged

28/11/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 120.00 New Target: GBX 46.00 Maintain

27/11/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 60.00 Maintain

27/11/2018 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

23/11/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 60.00 Maintain

15/11/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 140.00 New Target: GBX 108.00 Maintain

05/10/2018 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 99.00 Maintain

01/10/2018 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 100.00 New Target: GBX 65.00 DownGrade

27/09/2018 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 99.00 Maintain

27/09/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 85.00 New Target: GBX 60.00 Upgrade

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased Humana Inc (HUM) stake by 0.78% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp acquired 1,180 shares as Humana Inc (HUM)’s stock declined 6.50%. The Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp holds 151,939 shares with $51.43 million value, up from 150,759 last quarter. Humana Inc now has $38.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.88% or $5.33 during the last trading session, reaching $277.96. About 978,815 shares traded or 11.94% up from the average. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has risen 21.04% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.04% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 19/03/2018 – BRIGADE CAPITAL – “URGES” KINDRED BOARD & MANAGEMENT TO EVALUATE, RECONSTITUTE THEMSELVES WITH NEW MEMBERS; 02/05/2018 – HUMANA REPORTS 1Q 2018 FINL RESULTS; RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 EPS; 23/04/2018 – Humana: Deal Provides Parties With Ownership Interest in One of the Nation’s Leading Hospice Operators; 08/05/2018 – Humana Partners with Feeding America® to Address Food lnsecurity Among Veterans Across the Country; 16/03/2018 – KINDRED HEALTHCARE SAYS COURT OF CHANCERY FOR DELAWARE SCHEDULED STATUS CONFERENCE TO RECEIVE UPDATE ON NARROW DISCOVERY FOR MARCH 22 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data; 16/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Humana Inc.’s New Shelf Registration; 02/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Humana Inc. and Its Subsidiaries; 30/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; acquisition possible; 28/03/2018 – Humana Announces Completion Of Accelerated Share Repurchase Program

The stock decreased 1.53% or GBX 0.44 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 28.3. About 8.89 million shares traded. Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG) has 0.00% since December 20, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Thomas Cook Group plc provides leisure travel services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Northern Europe, and Germany. The company has market cap of 433.64 million GBP. It also owns, leases, manages, or franchises approximately 190 own-brand hotels in 16 countries under the Casa Cook, Sunwing, Sunprime, Sunconnect, Sentido, and Smartline brands, as well as various partner hotels. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, the firm operates an airline fleet of 94 aircrafts; and Academy of Excellence, which offers quality management training and consulting services to its partner hotels in areas, such as food presentation, housekeeping, and online reputation management, as well as offers ancillary products, including travel and booking insurance, airline meals and seat selection, extra luggage, private transfers, room upgrades, excursions, and entertainment while in destination.

More notable recent Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “JPMorgan Upgrades Humana (HUM) to Overweight, Named a Best Idea for 2019 – StreetInsider.com” on December 20, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Humana Announces Inaugural Hospital Incentive Program Participants – Business Wire” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Health insurers/healthcare providers in the red premarket after court ruling on Obamacare – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Humana expects larger drop in drug plan membership in 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Humana announces $750M accelerated stock repurchase and reaffirms 2018 EPS guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Among 8 analysts covering Humana (NYSE:HUM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Humana had 13 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America maintained Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) rating on Thursday, August 2. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $375 target. The stock of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, November 21. The stock of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, November 8. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Sector Perform” rating and $349 target in Thursday, November 8 report. Jefferies maintained the shares of HUM in report on Thursday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, July 12. On Wednesday, September 5 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. As per Thursday, November 8, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, November 8.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $12.66 million activity. $1.02M worth of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) was sold by Bierbower Elizabeth D. $5.92M worth of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) was sold by BROUSSARD BRUCE D. $1.58M worth of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) was sold by BEVERIDGE – ROY A on Thursday, November 8. $441,153 worth of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) shares were sold by LeClaire Brian P.. Another trade for 2,043 shares valued at $602,738 was sold by Fleming William Kevin. 2,656 shares were sold by MARGULIS HEIDI S, worth $786,755 on Saturday, December 15. $1.78 million worth of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) was sold by Huval Timothy S..