Roystone Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 190.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roystone Capital Management Lp bought 1.14M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.72% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 1.73M shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $61.42M, up from 597,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roystone Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 3.04M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has declined 1.43% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW VIDEO PACKAGES THAT INCLUDE NETFLIX – COMPANY STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Share Repurchases $1.5B; 25/04/2018 – Comcast beats on earnings; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets (Video); 25/04/2018 – COMCAST 1Q REV. $22.8B, EST. $22.74B; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – CONFIRMS WILLINGNESS TO PROVIDE FOR RELEVANT REGULATOR TO BE A BENEFICIARY OF SKY NEWS BINDING COMMITMENTS IN SAME WAY AS SKY NEWS BOARD; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 23/05/2018 – Hohn Urges Rupert Murdoch to Engage With Comcast on Potential Deal — Letter; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – NETFLIX-RELATED BILLING WILL BE HANDLED DIRECTLY BY COMCAST

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 5.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 63,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.83M, up from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.62. About 2.29 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 11.49% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.49% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M; 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance

Among 36 analysts covering Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 27 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Comcast Corporation had 98 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Friday, January 26. On Tuesday, May 30 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 25 by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Tuesday, December 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 7 by RBC Capital Markets. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $41 target in Monday, July 30 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, February 28. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) earned “Buy” rating by Moffett Nathanson on Wednesday, August 19. Macquarie Research maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Wednesday, July 5 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, November 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 59 investors sold CMCSA shares while 451 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 483 raised stakes. 3.58 billion shares or 0.66% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Duff Phelps Invest has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Mariner Ltd Llc has 0.1% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Dupont Capital Corporation owns 608,987 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Winslow Ltd holds 510 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nwi Lp reported 825,000 shares. Private Trust Na holds 0.16% or 21,807 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). U S Invsts reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Brookstone holds 0.08% or 28,253 shares in its portfolio. Sabal Trust, a Florida-based fund reported 16,981 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested 0.42% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). High Pointe Capital Llc reported 2.49% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Moreover, Etrade Capital Management has 0.22% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,948 shares.

Since September 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $550,461 activity. 7,636 shares were sold by BACON KENNETH J, worth $282,799 on Monday, December 10.

Roystone Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.66B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 72,800 shares to 420,700 shares, valued at $39.34M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Envision Healthcare Corp by 757,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.41 million shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Since July 30, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $1.56 million activity. NEU RICHARD W bought $93,683 worth of stock. 4,820 shares valued at $70,026 were sold by RANSIER KATHLEEN H on Thursday, November 29. STEINOUR STEPHEN D had bought 17,493 shares worth $235,723. 5,254 shares were sold by Remiker Richard, worth $81,715 on Monday, July 30. Houston Helga also sold $624,454 worth of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 32 investors sold HBAN shares while 173 reduced holdings. only 79 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 789.38 million shares or 0.99% less from 797.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 11,650 shares. Pitcairn reported 21,948 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Rbf Limited Com stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Cap Ltd Ca accumulated 0.22% or 46,900 shares. Ameriprise stated it has 0.04% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Farmers And Merchants Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.05% or 4.31 million shares in its portfolio. Soros Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 42,175 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Salem Inv Counselors Inc reported 400 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 3,977 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 24,100 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity holds 683,870 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Gam Holdings Ag holds 0.01% or 21,853 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).