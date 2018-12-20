Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 50% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.67M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.03. About 5.97 million shares traded or 50.38% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 33.37% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Bruce Gross CEO of Lennar Financial Services; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY NEW ORDERS DOLLAR VALUE OF $3.4 BLN – UP 38%; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Backlog $7.7B, Up 118%; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.09% STAKE IN LENNAR CORPORATION; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 02/04/2018 – Lennar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q NEW ORDERS +30%, EST. +18.9%

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased its stake in Globant S A (GLOB) by 73.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 29,572 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,500 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $619,000, down from 40,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Globant S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $55.14. About 144,651 shares traded. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 37.25% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.25% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 04/04/2018 – Globant SA sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT 1Q REV. $119.7M, EST. $114.0M; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 04/04/2018 – $WPP, $GLOB largest investor, investigation into its CEO Martin Sorrell ($GLOB Advisory Board member) for misuse of company assets and allegations of improper behavior could potentially lead to a major overhang on $GLOB share price; 10/05/2018 – Globant Sees 2Q Rev $124M-$126M; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB is reluctant to discuss, and appears to overstate, its decelerating organic growth; 10/05/2018 – Globant Sees FY Adj EPS $1.56-Adj EPS $1.64; 04/04/2018 – Spruce Pt is pleased to release a Strong Sell report on Globant S.A., $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB short thesis pulls back the “premium valuation” curtain to show a decelerating business warranting a crisis in management confidence; 06/04/2018 – Globant Launches Its Media Over-the-Top (OTT) Studio

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on January, 9. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 50.39% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.29 per share. LEN’s profit will be $626.45M for 5.29 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.57% EPS growth.

More recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Allegion, Las Vegas Sands, Select Income REIT, Utah Medical Products, Brunswick, and Lennar â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018. Also Investorplace.com published the news titled: “Is Home Depot Stock the Best Housing Play? – Investorplace.com” on December 11, 2018. Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Lennar Corporation â€“ LEN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 10, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 47 investors sold LEN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 271.84 million shares or 1.78% less from 276.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Georgia-based Earnest Prns Llc has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corporation reported 88,888 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Marketfield Asset Mgmt Ltd Co owns 113,418 shares. Twin Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 30,470 shares. Cadence Cap Limited Co holds 27,212 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. V3 Management Ltd Partnership has invested 1.42% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 273,463 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr has 0.01% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 5,100 shares. Cleararc Cap Inc owns 7,545 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation reported 17,633 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 108,617 were reported by Leuthold Gru Limited Liability. Trust Of Vermont holds 173 shares or 0% of its portfolio. South Dakota Inv Council reported 1.02% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). The North Carolina-based Bancshares Of America De has invested 0.03% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

Among 26 analysts covering Lennar (NYSE:LEN), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Lennar had 87 analyst reports since September 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Tuesday, September 22 with “Outperform”. JMP Securities upgraded Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) rating on Monday, November 6. JMP Securities has “Buy” rating and $70.0 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 3 by Wedbush. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho given on Tuesday, September 19. BTIG Research maintained the shares of LEN in report on Wednesday, October 4 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, September 25 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 7 by Wood. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 13 by RBC Capital Markets. Evercore initiated Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) on Tuesday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 21 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.98 million activity.

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 4,600 shares to 34,600 shares, valued at $3.36 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 53,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,533 shares, and has risen its stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM).

Among 11 analysts covering Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Globant SA had 32 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, August 12 the stock rating was initiated by Jefferies with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Friday, October 20 by SunTrust. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $54 target in Tuesday, February 20 report. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated the shares of GLOB in report on Friday, October 16 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold” on Thursday, November 16. On Thursday, October 12 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 19 by Citigroup. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 28 report. Sterne Agee CRT initiated the shares of GLOB in report on Thursday, December 17 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 26 by Cowen & Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.8 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.83, from 2.63 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold GLOB shares while 32 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 25.02 million shares or 0.57% more from 24.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Numerixs Technologies Inc reported 0.02% stake. Victory Management Inc stated it has 149,626 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wasatch Advsr reported 1.76M shares. Vanguard Incorporated invested in 0% or 10,465 shares. Riverbridge has invested 1.66% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Lmr Prtn Llp has invested 0.24% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 6,127 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 78,093 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). State Street reported 14,524 shares. 36,834 were reported by Gotham Asset Limited Liability Company. Art Lc holds 0.06% or 21,700 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd has 0.04% invested in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Mckinley Limited Liability Corporation Delaware owns 17,356 shares. 846 are owned by Captrust Fincl Advsrs.

More recent Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Globant: Market Expects Too Much Too Soon – Seeking Alpha” on November 12, 2018. Also Prnewswire.com published the news titled: “New Globant Report Highlights The Importance Of Strong Corporate Culture In Achieving And Maintaining Relevance – PRNewswire” on December 05, 2018. Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Spruce Point Capital Releases a Strong Sell Forensic Research Opinion on Globant SA (NYSE: GLOB) – PR Newswire” with publication date: April 04, 2018 was also an interesting one.