Community Bank decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 6.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank sold 3,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 54,026 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.04M, down from 57,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $110.04. About 6.92 million shares traded or 42.26% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika

Advisory Alpha Llc decreased its stake in Gabelli Hlthcare & Wellness (GRX) by 19.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc sold 37,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 155,437 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.57M, down from 192,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Gabelli Hlthcare & Wellness for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $9.47. About 101,591 shares traded or 89.20% up from the average. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) has risen 1.51% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.51% the S&P500.

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07M and $393.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO) by 35,952 shares to 49,295 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (LAG) by 35,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 468,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SHYG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.58, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 5 investors sold GRX shares while 9 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 5.53 million shares or 8.35% less from 6.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. City Holdg owns 151 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar holds 63,071 shares. 363 were accumulated by Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corporation. Ancora Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.05% or 123,640 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Service Grp Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX). Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX). Advisory Alpha Limited Com reported 0.4% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX). Polaris Greystone Fin Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX). Brinker holds 0.02% or 46,618 shares in its portfolio. Karpus Mgmt holds 0.44% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) for 997,120 shares. City Of London Investment Mgmt Comm Ltd holds 45,456 shares. Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Ltd has invested 0% in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX). West Chester Capital Advsrs holds 0.2% or 14,250 shares. Cohen And Steers holds 315,921 shares. Asset holds 12,934 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 682 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 502 raised stakes. 952.72 million shares or 0.70% less from 959.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Exane Derivatives owns 82,818 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com has 685,603 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Livingston Asset Communication (Operating As Southport Management) holds 31,054 shares. First Mercantile Trust invested in 0.53% or 24,230 shares. The Japan-based Asset Mngmt One Limited has invested 0.55% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Northstar Asset Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 0.74% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 19,800 are held by Eagle Capital Management Ltd. Staley Capital Advisers reported 12,283 shares. Petrus Commerce Lta reported 55,538 shares or 1.37% of all its holdings. Narwhal Mngmt stated it has 1.1% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cohen Lawrence B owns 37,940 shares or 2.88% of their US portfolio. Chem Savings Bank accumulated 71,024 shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Incorporated Ks accumulated 473,177 shares. Bb&T has 396,173 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Dumont And Blake Investment Advisors Limited Liability Com invested in 17,238 shares or 0.75% of the stock.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on February, 15 before the open. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, up 13.74% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 18.46 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Among 24 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PepsiCo had 81 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Thursday, June 22. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $12700 target. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, October 5 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, March 23. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, May 26. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, January 4 report. As per Wednesday, October 3, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell” on Tuesday, April 17. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 11 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 24 with “Hold”.

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $22.66 million activity. 168,295 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) shares with value of $18.53M were sold by Khan Mehmood. 20,074 shares valued at $2.26 million were sold by Spanos Mike on Wednesday, October 31. On Thursday, October 4 the insider Narasimhan Laxman sold $587,364.

Community Bank, which manages about $509.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Short Term Corp Bond (CSJ) by 6,706 shares to 13,662 shares, valued at $708,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Floating Rate Bond (FLOT) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Ussmallcap.