Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc Com (DY) by 40.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,530 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $806,000, down from 16,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $52.13. About 543,333 shares traded or 8.52% up from the average. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 48.36% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.36% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 EPS $4.78-$5.70; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC DY.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.70, REV VIEW $3.40 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Revenue $3.3B-$3.5B; 06/03/2018 Dycom Industries at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES GAAP SHR FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28, 2018 $1.02 – $1.17; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To EPS $3.81-EPS $4.70; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC – COMPANY IS REVISING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2019 FISCAL YEAR ENDING JANUARY 26, 2019; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.28; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Adj EPS $4.26-Adj EPS $5.15; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints Richard K. Sykes as Director

Community Bank decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 6.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank sold 3,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 54,026 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.04M, down from 57,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $110.21. About 8.22 million shares traded or 69.17% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70

Community Bank, which manages about $509.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,066 shares to 70,340 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Ussmallcap by 46,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,479 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond (FLOT).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on February, 15 before the open. They expect $1.49 EPS, up 13.74% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 18.49 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 682 reduced holdings.

Among 24 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive.

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $22.66 million activity. Shares for $18.53M were sold by Khan Mehmood. The insider Yawman David sold 12,024 shares worth $1.29M. 5,500 shares were sold by Narasimhan Laxman, worth $587,364.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $14.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Entercom Communications Corpcl (NYSE:ETM) by 47,994 shares to 692,540 shares, valued at $5.47M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lantheus Holdings Inc by 34,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,951 shares, and has risen its stake in Xerium Technologies Inc Com Ne (NYSE:XRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.69, from 1.55 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 55 investors sold DY shares while 79 reduced holdings.

Among 11 analysts covering Dycom (NYSE:DY), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive.