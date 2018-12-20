Community Bank Of Raymore Increased Its At&T (T) Stake; Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) Covered By 5 Bulls

Among 6 analysts covering Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Wix.com had 8 analyst reports since July 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, November 14 report. On Wednesday, November 14 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. On Wednesday, November 14 the stock rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of WIX in report on Monday, July 23 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, July 26. On Wednesday, November 14 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. As per Wednesday, November 21, the company rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets. See Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) latest ratings:

Community Bank Of Raymore increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 7.33% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Community Bank Of Raymore acquired 37,375 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock declined 7.66%. The Community Bank Of Raymore holds 547,499 shares with $18.39M value, up from 510,124 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $217.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.82. About 51.42 million shares traded or 29.91% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO: SHOULD SEE MORE CUSTOMERS MOVING UP TO UNLIMITED PLAN; 16/03/2018 – CMO Today: DOJ v. AT&T Approaches; Rihanna Slams Snap Over Ad; NFL CMO To Leave; 13/03/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T to Release RFP for Second Carrier-Integrated MCPTT Offering; 26/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Buy AT&T-I think it’ll win the DOJ lawsuit; 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Signs Third Tower Deal to Contribute to FirstNet Buildout; 11/05/2018 – Corruption Currents: AT&T CEO Admits Cohen Payment a ‘Big Mistake’; 17/04/2018 – RCN CEO Holanda Testifies AT&T Merger Will Disadvantage Rivals; 22/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: AT&T may not be confident of a quick Time Warner resolution; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson tells staff in new memo that hiring Michael Cohen was “big mistake,” but; 15/04/2018 – The Week Ahead: AT&T and Time Warner Chiefs to Testify, and New China Tariffs Brew

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: Like Clockwork – Seeking Alpha” on December 16, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: Don’t Celebrate This Dividend Hike – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: Just Relax – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: Lightning Hasn’t Struck Twice – Seeking Alpha” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: Examining The Mountain Of Debt – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Private Ocean Ltd Co owns 15,578 shares. Marietta Invest Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.18% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 595,927 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Limited Com, Texas-based fund reported 22,770 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Limited Partnership invested 1.54% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Rowland And Communications Counsel Adv owns 131,746 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 0% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 15,341 shares. Moreover, South State has 0.51% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 146,238 shares. Csu Producer Resources has invested 0.94% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). First Bancorp Of Hutchinson has invested 0.16% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 370,239 are owned by Goelzer Mgmt. Green Square Cap Llc invested in 264,368 shares or 1.24% of the stock. Boston stated it has 50,913 shares. Hollencrest Cap holds 0.08% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 20,363 shares. 323,376 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd.

Among 13 analysts covering AT\u0026T (NYSE:T), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. AT\u0026T had 13 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, July 30. UBS upgraded AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Friday, September 21 to “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co on Monday, December 3 to “Outperform”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, November 26 by Moffett Nathanson. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, September 4 by Barclays Capital. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, July 13 by Raymond James. Wells Fargo downgraded AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Wednesday, August 22 to “Market Perform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Tigress Financial on Monday, October 22. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, October 25 by Robert W. Baird. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, December 11 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.43, from 1.6 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 38 investors sold Wix.com Ltd. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 37.34 million shares or 3.46% less from 38.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jump Trading Lc accumulated 2,066 shares. California Employees Retirement System reported 52,999 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested in 45,416 shares or 0% of the stock. D E Shaw & holds 0% or 26,712 shares. Sg Americas Lc holds 0.09% or 98,450 shares. Jackson Square Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 814,990 shares. Hbk Limited Partnership has 63,386 shares. Fil has 65,193 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Personal Fincl has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Morgan Stanley stated it has 301,927 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Scotia Cap owns 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 1,842 shares. The Australia-based Amp Capital has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 7,301 shares. State Street accumulated 0% or 214,488 shares.

The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $85.6. About 840,276 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 72.11% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.11% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M