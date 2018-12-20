Compass Capital Management Inc decreased Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) stake by 3.57% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Compass Capital Management Inc sold 2,587 shares as Sherwin Williams Co (SHW)’s stock declined 15.75%. The Compass Capital Management Inc holds 69,891 shares with $31.82 million value, down from 72,478 last quarter. Sherwin Williams Co now has $35.37B valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $379.73. About 45,179 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has declined 3.20% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 5.77% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 9,000 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)’s stock declined 6.92%. The Needham Investment Management Llc holds 147,000 shares with $11.35M value, down from 156,000 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $83.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $64.37. About 834,512 shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 7.19% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 18/05/2018 – FDA- PRELIM RESULTS FROM ONGOING STUDY FOUND WOMEN GETTING DOLUTEGRAVIR AT TIME OF BECOMING PREGNANT/EARLY IN FIRST TRIMESTER APPEAR AT HIGHER RISK FOR DEFECTS; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD’S 1Q YESCARTA REV. $40M, EST. 16.3M; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration on Immunological and Molecular Drivers of Inflammatory Diseases; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – THERE WERE NO CASES OF OPPORTUNISTIC INFECTION, TUBERCULOSIS, THROMBOEMBOLISM, OR MALIGNANCY IN TRIAL; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 16/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 3%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 3%; 15/05/2018 – Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy; 05/03/2018 ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-lnfected With Tuberculosis; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – AIMS TO REPORT TOPLINE RESULTS WITH TORTUGA (ANKYLOSING SPONDILITIS) FILGOTINIB STUDY; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $4.14 EPS, up 40.34% or $1.19 from last year’s $2.95 per share. SHW’s profit will be $385.60 million for 22.93 P/E if the $4.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.68 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 37 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings.

Among 8 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sherwin-Williams had 9 analyst reports since July 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, October 26 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. JP Morgan upgraded The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) rating on Monday, December 17. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $415 target. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $467 target in Friday, October 26 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, October 26 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $455 target in Tuesday, July 17 report. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 25 by Bank of America. As per Wednesday, July 25, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, October 11 by Citigroup.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 6 insider sales for $14.78 million activity. MORIKIS JOHN G had sold 20,946 shares worth $9.20 million. STROPKI JOHN M bought $253,125 worth of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) on Monday, October 29. GILLIGAN THOMAS P sold $2.33 million worth of stock. The insider Hodnik David F sold $234,328. $443,203 worth of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) was sold by KROPF SUSAN J. IPPOLITO PETER J. also sold $1.69 million worth of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) on Tuesday, July 31. Baxter Joel D. also sold $1.13 million worth of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) on Friday, July 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 0.75 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold GILD shares while 500 reduced holdings.

Among 5 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Gilead Sciences had 7 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, October 26 with “Overweight”. On Thursday, July 26 the stock rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”. On Friday, October 26 the stock rating was downgraded by PiperJaffray to “Neutral”. As per Thursday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $94 target in Friday, October 26 report.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $18.19 million activity. 50,000 shares were sold by MARTIN JOHN C, worth $3.48M on Thursday, November 1.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 1.87% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.6 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.11 billion for 9.87 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.