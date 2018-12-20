Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (CNOB) by 95.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 346,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,992 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $427,000, down from 364,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Connectone Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $579.03M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.96. About 78,631 shares traded. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) has declined 31.61% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.61% the S&P500.

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Points Intl Ltd (PCOM) by 6.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 72,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.80 million, up from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Points Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.31M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.78% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $9.57. About 116,407 shares traded or 40.49% up from the average. Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) has declined 7.69% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PCOM News: 24/04/2018 – POINTS SAYS LAUNCHED A LONG-TERM PARTNERSHIP WITH EMIRATES SKYWARDS; 03/04/2018 – Points International Engages Liolios to Lead New Strategic Investor Relations Program; 08/03/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD – ERICK GEORGIOU TAKES OVER AS CFO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 08/03/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD – 2018 GROSS PROFIT IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BETWEEN 10% AND 20% OVER 2017; 08/03/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD – 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BETWEEN 20% AND 40% OVER 2017; 08/03/2018 – Points International 4Q Rev $87.7M; 08/03/2018 – Points International Backs 2018 Gross Profit as Up 10%-20%; 04/05/2018 – Penderfund Capital Buys 1.6% Position in Points International; 08/03/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD – D’AMICO WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY THROUGH END OF YEAR; 08/03/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD – MICHAEL D’AMICO, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER WILL BE RETIRING FROM HIS POSITION

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $973.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) by 87,580 shares to 621,650 shares, valued at $24.43 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 126,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 718,900 shares, and cut its stake in Amn Healthcare Servi (NYSE:AHS).

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10M and $359.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:OLBK) by 12,000 shares to 264,985 shares, valued at $8.38M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 14,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,085 shares, and has risen its stake in Atlantic Cap Bancshares Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold CNOB shares while 33 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 20.81 million shares or 0.16% less from 20.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 1.53M shares. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Highlander Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) for 4,677 shares. Citigroup holds 8,340 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Seidman Lawrence B holds 44,549 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). 1.42 million are held by Vanguard Grp Incorporated Inc. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 22,271 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 59,697 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 33,252 shares. Banc Funds Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.85% or 603,863 shares. Barclays Public Lc holds 12,487 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Susquehanna Int Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 14,329 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 28,485 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

