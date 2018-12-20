Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entertain (WWE) by 54.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 4,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,118 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $398,000, down from 9,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in World Wrestling Entertain for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $73.93. About 1.19 million shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has risen 152.07% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 21/03/2018 – WGNO: TV EXCLUSIVE: WWE Superstar Booker T. talks WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans!; 20/04/2018 – DJ World Wrestling Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WWE); 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling 1Q EPS 18c; 14/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling 1Q Rev $187.7M; 28/03/2018 – WWE® Network Post-WrestleMania® Conference Call; 19/04/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC WWE.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Raises 1Q and Full Yr 2018 Guidance; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Raises 2018 Target for Adjusted Oibda to At Least $150 Million; 03/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC QTRLY ADJUSTED OIBDA INCREASED 40% TO $35.2 MLN

Conning Inc decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 77.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc sold 31,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 9,077 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $692,000, down from 40,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $80.1. About 2.20 million shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has declined 6.31% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 1.49 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 20 investors sold WWE shares while 64 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 45.57 million shares or 1.58% less from 46.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 27,289 shares. First Manhattan reported 22,510 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, Louisiana-based fund reported 11,900 shares. 8,811 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa reported 0.18% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Crosspoint Capital Strategies Limited Company has 2.93% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 18,539 shares. Wellington Management Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 80,183 shares. Ls Advsr Ltd Co invested in 6,291 shares. Preferred Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,044 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Co Incorporated has invested 0% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). 1.10M were reported by Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,695 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 0% stake. Capital Impact Advsr Llc holds 0.94% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 28,505 shares.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $43.55 million activity. Kowal Mark sold $220,100 worth of stock or 2,500 shares. On Monday, August 20 Barrios George A. sold $7.32 million worth of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) or 90,685 shares. MCMAHON VINCENT K had sold 306,000 shares worth $22.87M. 4,300 World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) shares with value of $352,385 were sold by SPEED JEFFREY R. Luisi Michael J. also sold $984,544 worth of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) shares.

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00M and $581.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 102,319 shares to 209,999 shares, valued at $2.73 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 15,069 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,442 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Analysts await World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 38.10% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.21 per share. WWE’s profit will be $22.63 million for 63.73 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.14% negative EPS growth.

Among 15 analysts covering World Wrestling (NYSE:WWE), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. World Wrestling had 49 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) rating on Monday, August 27. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $85 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, June 4 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, June 28. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform” on Thursday, January 4. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, February 12 to “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley initiated World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) on Friday, June 30 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Citigroup maintained World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) on Monday, October 29 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, October 30 with “Overweight”. As per Friday, October 28, the company rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo. The stock of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Thursday, January 12.

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.79 EPS, down 1.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.8 per share. ED’s profit will be $246.06 million for 25.35 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -49.36% negative EPS growth.

Since June 30, 2018, it had 44 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $139,193 activity. $1,998 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by Muccilo Robert on Wednesday, October 31. $4,053 worth of stock was bought by Shukla Saumil P on Sunday, September 30. On Sunday, September 30 Nadkarni Gurudatta D bought $7,233 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 91 shares. $3,974 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by Sanchez Robert on Sunday, September 30. McAvoy John also bought $2,290 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Friday, August 31. On Wednesday, October 31 HOGLUND ROBERT N bought $2,306 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 30 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.22, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 39 investors sold ED shares while 223 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 174.11 million shares or 2.02% less from 177.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hudock Cap Gru Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Private Capital Advsr Inc accumulated 2,500 shares. Maryland Capital Management owns 10,923 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 32,306 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Company Tn accumulated 13,572 shares. Sun Life Fin holds 855 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.03% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 29,100 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.03% or 191,811 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Corp reported 24,175 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 2,803 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Advisory Net Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 2,950 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 0.03% or 314,270 shares. Dnb Asset Management As holds 47,411 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment Communication invested in 0.04% or 1,200 shares.

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03 billion and $3.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Ctr Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 8,300 shares to 32,109 shares, valued at $1.83 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 190,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.78M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB).