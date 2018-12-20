Among 3 analysts covering Genus PLC (LON:GNS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Genus PLC had 20 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, November 15 by Liberum Capital. Peel Hunt downgraded Genus plc (LON:GNS) rating on Thursday, September 6. Peel Hunt has “Hold” rating and GBX 2600 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Peel Hunt on Tuesday, October 2. The company was downgraded on Friday, October 12 by Peel Hunt. The stock of Genus plc (LON:GNS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 25 by Peel Hunt. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt on Wednesday, August 1 with “Buy”. On Thursday, November 1 the stock rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Hold”. Kepler Cheuvreux maintained it with “Hold” rating and GBX 2470 target in Wednesday, July 4 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt on Monday, July 2. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 21 by Peel Hunt. See Genus plc (LON:GNS) latest ratings:

07/12/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 2400.00 Maintain

06/12/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 2600.00 Maintain

06/12/2018 Broker: Kepler Cheuvreux Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2475.00 New Target: GBX 2630.00 Upgrade

19/11/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 2600.00 Maintain

15/11/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 2600.00 Maintain

15/11/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 2400.00 Maintain

01/11/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 2600.00 Maintain

12/10/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 2600.00 Downgrade

02/10/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 2600.00 Maintain

13/09/2018 Broker: Kepler Cheuvreux Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 2540.00 Maintain

Connors Investor Services Inc increased Stryker (SYK) stake by 33.23% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Connors Investor Services Inc acquired 12,040 shares as Stryker (SYK)’s stock rose 0.49%. The Connors Investor Services Inc holds 48,269 shares with $8.58 million value, up from 36,229 last quarter. Stryker now has $57.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.06% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $153.16. About 1.52M shares traded or 8.64% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 13.28% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.28% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Advanced Cement Mixing (ACM) Kit w/ Femoral Breakaway Nozzle & Prox. Med; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 11g Verteport Cement Cannula (18/pkg), Product Number: 0306-511-000, UDI:; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga (S/M); Catalog Number: 0400-810-000 Sterile personal; 22/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–NEW – AMD / STRYKER (VA-18-00041480) – 36C25718Q0537; 02/05/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone® And Joint Health Education To The Wells Fargo Championship; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q Adj EPS $1.68; 07/03/2018 – Stryker unveils market’s first reusable suture passer for arthroscopic rotator cuff repair, Cobra; 21/03/2018 – Stryker Hip Lawsuit Attorneys at Bernstein Liebhard LLP Note Upcoming Conferences in New Jersey LFIT V40 Femoral Head; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Revolution 90 Degree Tibial Nozzle, Product Number: 0606-516-000, UDI: (0; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker GmbH- Hinge Coupling Hoffmann LRF Catalog # 4933-0-800 Intended for fixation of fractures, joint contra

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 32 investors sold SYK shares while 354 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 265.65 million shares or 1.33% less from 269.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Schaper Benz And Wise Investment Counsel Wi invested in 118,226 shares or 2.81% of the stock. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank has 0.48% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Front Barnett Ltd Liability Corp reported 6,080 shares stake. Bluestein R H And Communication has 2.71% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 316,690 shares. Cap World Invsts has invested 0.07% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Appleton Prns Ma invested in 0.23% or 9,687 shares. Salem Investment Counselors owns 1,987 shares. Patten Gru reported 2,378 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 16,303 shares. Brookstone Mngmt stated it has 0.02% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Texas Yale Cap owns 10,519 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Aperio Ltd Liability Co holds 0.17% or 214,854 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Cubed Ltd Co stated it has 0.06% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Cue reported 0.8% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Montag A & Inc invested in 0.03% or 1,916 shares.

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased Merck (NYSE:MRK) stake by 71,996 shares to 87,327 valued at $6.20 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) stake by 6,350 shares and now owns 13,759 shares. Spdr S & P 500 Index (SPY) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Stryker (NYSE:SYK), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Stryker had 10 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of SYK in report on Wednesday, July 25 with “Outperform” rating. Citigroup maintained Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) on Thursday, November 15 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 25. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 25 report.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 6 selling transactions for $7.22 million activity. On Monday, November 5 the insider Berry William E Jr sold $284,189. Shares for $14,082 were sold by Fink M Kathryn. Sagar Bijoy sold 2,361 shares worth $404,289. The insider Doliveux Roch bought $7,352. Boehnlein Glenn S also sold $133,627 worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) on Monday, October 1. 37,866 shares valued at $6.32 million were sold by Owen Katherine Ann on Tuesday, September 4.

The stock decreased 3.28% or GBX 74 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2180. About 102,577 shares traded or 4.04% up from the average. Genus plc (LON:GNS) has 0.00% since December 20, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.