Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 0.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 11,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.18 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $168.97M, down from 2.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $61.22. About 1.52 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has risen 29.01% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.01% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 17/05/2018 – MEDIA-BP in talks to take Conoco’s UK field in swap deal – Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – National Post: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 25/04/2018 – International Arbitration Tribunal Rules ConocoPhillips is Owed $2.04 Billion in its Dispute with PDVSA; 07/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 16/05/2018 – For Big Oil, reserve size matters less than ever; 06/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Looks to Take Venezuelan Oil Assets After Award; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA suspends oil storage, shipping from Caribbean -source, data; 07/05/2018 – TANKERS IN THE CARIBBEAN CARRYING PDVSA’S OIL HAVE MOSTLY MOVED TO VENEZUELAN, CUBAN WATERS TO AVOID COURT ACTION BY CONOCO -REUTERS DATA; 06/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: ConocoPhillips moves to take over Venezuelan PDVSA’s Caribbean assets; 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 20.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc bought 4,732 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,895 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.98M, up from 23,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $60.64. About 309,843 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 16.75% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, up 193.33% or $0.87 from last year’s $0.45 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.52 billion for 11.59 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $20.77 million activity. Shares for $11.54M were sold by Lance Ryan Michael on Wednesday, August 22. On Wednesday, August 22 KELLY JANET LANGFORD sold $3.62M worth of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 50,000 shares. 59,432 shares were sold by Wallette Don E Jr., worth $4.27M.

Since July 17, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $10.44 million activity. The insider CODY WILLIAM M sold $3.35M. $711,960 worth of stock was sold by Sauerland John P on Tuesday, July 17. Barbagallo John A had sold 50,000 shares worth $3.40 million. Murphy John Jo sold $452,296 worth of stock. The insider Broz Steven sold $137,724.

