Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 88.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 80,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 171,260 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $36.93 million, up from 90,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $172.09. About 3.54M shares traded or 62.80% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 13.63% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS STZ.N CEO – SVEDKA SPIKED PREMIUM SELTZER WILL BE INTRODUCED IN FY 2019 AND AT 100 CALORIES, IT IS TARGETED AT FEMALE CONSUMERS; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect ICEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 16/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Files Voluntary Chapter 11 Petitions to Facilitate an Orderly and Efficient Sale Process; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Constellation Software at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Wine/Spirits Sales Up 2%-4%; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS-INVESTMENT WILL CREATE 450 NEW PERMANENT JOBS AND EMPLOY THOUSANDS OF MEN, WOMEN FROM SONORA DURING CONSTRUCTION PHASE OF PROJECT; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE EPS $1.90; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: MODELO ESPECIAL NOW NO.1 BEER IN CALIFORNIA; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC FILES TO SAY IT HAS RAISED $99 MLN IN EQUITY FINANCING – SEC FILING

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sodastream International Ltd (NASDAQ:SODA) by 280,000 shares to 62,718 shares, valued at $8.97 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arqule Inc (NASDAQ:ARQL) by 1.18 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 979,537 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.20, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 74 investors sold STZ shares while 256 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 133.03 million shares or 1.81% less from 135.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Liability stated it has 52 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc has 0% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 104 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 211,713 shares. Mai Mgmt reported 0.09% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Moreover, Brookmont Cap Management has 0.18% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 1,364 shares. Waddell And Reed Fincl Inc owns 27,150 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia has 7,114 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora invested in 1.13% or 14,312 shares. Lvw Advsr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.17% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Thompson Davis Incorporated owns 30 shares. Vantage Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 100 shares. Ardsley Advisory Prtn has 2,000 shares. Catalyst Capital Limited Liability Company holds 350 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 653 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 150,584 shares or 0.38% of the stock.

Among 25 analysts covering Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), 14 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Constellation Brands had 99 analyst reports since August 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 5 by Cowen & Co. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of STZ in report on Thursday, August 16 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, January 4, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, December 22. On Tuesday, April 5 the stock rating was initiated by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, October 6. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, May 31 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, October 5 with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) on Friday, January 8 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”.

Since October 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $68.05 million activity. On Friday, October 19 the insider SANDS RICHARD sold $33.28 million. $989,106 worth of stock was sold by Kane Thomas Michael on Friday, October 19.

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on January, 4. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 2.50% or $0.05 from last year’s $2 per share. STZ’s profit will be $388.53 million for 20.99 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.87 actual EPS reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) by 192,084 shares to 480,569 shares, valued at $65.70M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 10,222 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Dominion Fght Lines Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL).

