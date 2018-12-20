Among 7 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Walt Disney had 8 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Friday, October 19. The rating was upgraded by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, November 27 to “Buy”. As per Monday, November 12, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, October 15 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, August 8 by BMO Capital Markets. FBR Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, August 8 with “Neutral” rating. See The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) latest ratings:

27/11/2018 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $129.0000 Upgrade

12/11/2018 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $129 New Target: $135 Maintain

19/10/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight New Target: $130 Upgrade

15/10/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $130 New Target: $135 Maintain

08/08/2018 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $123 New Target: $121 Maintain

08/08/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $100 New Target: $110 Maintain

11/07/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral New Target: $114 Initiates Coverage On

28/06/2018 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: In-Line New Target: $108 Initiates Coverage On

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) stake by 50.52% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 33,495 shares as Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN)’s stock declined 27.74%. The Convergence Investment Partners Llc holds 32,801 shares with $3.74 million value, down from 66,296 last quarter. Aspen Technology Inc now has $5.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $79.45. About 507,439 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 23.48% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 09/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $77; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $125.9 MLN VS $119.3 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Aspen Tech; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Net $37.8M; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in Sweden; 04/04/2018 – Aspen to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 2, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Adj EPS 58c; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Rev $125.9M

Among 4 analysts covering Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Aspen Technology had 5 analyst reports since August 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 9 report. The stock of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 10 by Wedbush. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, November 28. On Thursday, August 9 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. Canaccord Genuity maintained Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) rating on Friday, August 17. Canaccord Genuity has “Hold” rating and $100 target.

Analysts await Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 11.54% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.52 per share. AZPN’s profit will be $41.05 million for 34.25 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Aspen Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.41% EPS growth.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 7,374 shares to 26,300 valued at $2.03 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) stake by 27,256 shares and now owns 52,755 shares. Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 15 investors sold AZPN shares while 118 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 65.16 million shares or 1.60% less from 66.22 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.04% or 81,003 shares in its portfolio. Stevens Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.04% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). 35,817 are held by Massachusetts Svcs Ma. 6,270 are owned by Cookson Peirce And. Prudential Fincl owns 97,563 shares. Howe & Rusling, a New York-based fund reported 82 shares. Stifel Fin Corporation reported 106,837 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Century Cos invested 0.01% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 3,279 shares or 0% of the stock. First Trust LP holds 0.06% or 297,056 shares in its portfolio. Symphony Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 2,718 shares. Northern Tru holds 345,187 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 8,673 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 7,644 are held by Great West Life Assurance Company Can. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 1,242 shares.

More notable recent Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, ADTRAN, Aspen Technology, AMC Entertainment, and Halliburton â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Aspen Technology’s Mtell to Aid SCG Boost Asset Utilization – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 28, 2018 – Benzinga” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Packaging Business, SCG Selects AspenTech Software to Achieve Operational Excellence via Advanced Machine Learning – Business Wire” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 11/28/2018: APZN,CRM,RHT,KEYW – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $159.91 billion. The companyÂ’s Media Networks segment operates cable programming services, including the ESPN, Disney channels, and Freeform networks; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio Network; and the Radio Disney network. It has a 12.85 P/E ratio. It also produces and sells original live-action and animated television programming to first-run syndication and other television markets, as well as subscription video on demand services and in home entertainment formats, such as DVD, Blu-Ray, and iTunes.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 61 investors sold The Walt Disney Company shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 2,627 were reported by Ssi Investment Management Inc. Alesco Advisors Lc accumulated 2,157 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Reliance Trust Communication Of Delaware holds 0.58% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 31,890 shares. Moreover, Old National Bank & Trust In has 0.04% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 7,078 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.45% or 406,206 shares. Blackrock owns 87.25M shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Decatur Capital Mgmt has invested 1.57% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Corp holds 409 shares. Loeb Prtnrs reported 24,309 shares. Afam accumulated 104,576 shares or 1.7% of the stock. Japan-based Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has invested 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability Corporation owns 15,256 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 1.06% or 83,939 shares. Ohio-based First Fiduciary Counsel has invested 2.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Financial In has 0.14% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Imperial Capital Upgrades Disney (NYSE:DIS) On ‘Distinct’ 2020 Catalysts – Benzinga” on November 27, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “How Netflix Is Winning Over Top Hollywood Talent – Motley Fool” published on December 20, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Disney (NYSE: DIS) shares brief construction peek into its new Star Wars land – Orlando Business Journal – Orlando Business Journal” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Here’s when Disney Springs’ Cirque du Soleil will debut its new show – Orlando Business Journal” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Top 10 Shows on Netflix, and Why It Matters to Investors – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $25.03 million activity. On Wednesday, October 3 the insider Parker Mary Jayne sold $3.44 million. $112,495 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares were sold by WOODFORD BRENT. Shares for $15.05M were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N. IGER ROBERT A also sold $5.73M worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Friday, November 9.

The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $107.42. About 6.17M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 2, 2017, REPRESENTATIVE OF DISNEY SENT DRAFT MUTUAL CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT TO REPRESENTATIVE OF 21CF, WHICH WAS NEGOTIATED OVER ENSUING DAYS; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct); 08/03/2018 – Disney: Shareholders Reject Holder Proposals On Lobbying Disclosure, Proxy Access Bylaw; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 13% TO $4.9 BLN; 09/04/2018 – Nelson, on the other hand, has a war chest of his own, including support of employees and executives from American Airlines and Disney; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal