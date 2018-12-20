PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) had a decrease of 20.48% in short interest. PQG’s SI was 595,600 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 20.48% from 749,000 shares previously. With 421,300 avg volume, 1 days are for PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG)’s short sellers to cover PQG’s short positions. The SI to PQ Group Holdings Inc’s float is 1.62%. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.87. About 61,028 shares traded. PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) has declined 11.28% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PQG News: 10/05/2018 – PQ Group Holdings Backs FY18 Sales $1.545B-$1.575B; 10/05/2018 – PQ Group Holdings Backs FY18 Adj Ebitda View $470M-$490; 21/03/2018 – PQ GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PROVIDING 2018 OUTLOOK; SALES OF $1,545 MLN TO $1,575 MLN; 21/03/2018 – PQ Group Holdings 4Q Net $65M; 14/05/2018 – PQ Group Holdings to Participate in Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 21/03/2018 – PQ GROUP HOLDINGS INC PQG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.545 BLN TO $1.575 BLN; 03/05/2018 – PQ Group Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – PQ Group Holdings at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – PQ GROUP HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $150 MLN TO $155 MLN; 21/03/2018 – PQ Group Holdings Sees 2018 Sales $1.545B-$1.574B

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased Union Pac Corp (UNP) stake by 94.56% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Convergence Investment Partners Llc acquired 9,899 shares as Union Pac Corp (UNP)’s stock declined 5.08%. The Convergence Investment Partners Llc holds 20,367 shares with $3.32M value, up from 10,468 last quarter. Union Pac Corp now has $99.55B valuation. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $135.11. About 4.32 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 15.24% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO; 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL

PQ Group Holdings Inc. provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services. The company has market cap of $1.88 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Environmental Catalysts and Services: and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It has a 19.65 P/E ratio. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels emissions controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

More notable recent PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PQ Group Holdings’ (PQG) Management on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PQ Group Holdings Inc. (PQG) CEO Belgacem Chariag on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 06, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “PQ Group Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2018; Updates 2018 Guidance Raising adjusted free cash flow outlook to $125 million to $140 million, a yield of ~ 6% – Business Wire” on November 06, 2018. More interesting news about PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “PQG Stock Price – PQ Group Holdings Inc. Stock Quote (US: NYSE) – MarketWatch” published on September 30, 2017 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PQ Corporation Initiates Pay Down of Term Loan – Business Wire” with publication date: September 26, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 511 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 371 raised stakes. 541.33 million shares or 2.42% less from 554.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pointstate Cap Lp has 803,380 shares. Birinyi Assocs stated it has 1,400 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 5,000 were accumulated by United Fire Group Incorporated. Cutter & Brokerage invested in 17,595 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3.01% or 351,110 shares. Ledyard Retail Bank invested 0.19% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 5,637 are owned by Comerica Secs. Meyer Handelman Com, New York-based fund reported 13,500 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited has 7,707 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Cushing Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 0.12% or 25,848 shares. 3.04M were accumulated by Apg Asset Mngmt Nv. Madrona Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,223 shares. Golub Group Lc reported 0.08% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Invest Mgmt Of Virginia Lc owns 11,551 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank has 110,683 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $4.56 million activity. Shares for $1.28 million were sold by Tennison Lynden L. 20,000 shares were sold by KNIGHT ROBERT M JR, worth $3.28M on Monday, September 24.

More news for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were recently published by: Benzinga.com, which released: “Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI), CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) – Large 3PLs Break Into Frothy Memphis Headhaul Market – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018. Fool.com‘s article titled: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Down Is the New Up – The Motley Fool” and published on December 16, 2018 is yet another important article.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific had 13 analyst reports since July 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, July 20. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, October 1 with “Buy”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 20. Morgan Stanley maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Tuesday, October 9. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $141 target. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, October 26. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, September 20 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, October 26 by TD Securities. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, July 20. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, August 15. Deutsche Bank upgraded Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Tuesday, November 27 to “Buy” rating.