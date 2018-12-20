Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Old Dominion Fght Lines Inc (ODFL) by 9.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 4,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,336 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.31 million, down from 50,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Old Dominion Fght Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $120.76. About 483,475 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 0.09% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 09/05/2018 – REG-Busy quarter for Odfjell SE in a continued challenging chemical tanker market; 17/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE: $0.13-SHR QTRLY CASH DIV, A NEW; 23/03/2018 – Peace Corps: Application Workshop : Old Dominion University; 09/05/2018 – ODFJELL SE ODF.OL – SAYS EXPECTS A GRADUAL PICK-UP FROM 2H 2018 WITH DEMAND OUTGROWING NEW ADDITIONS TO THE FLEET; 09/05/2018 – ODFJELL SE ODF.OL – DELIVERIES TO THE SWING TONNAGE FLEET IS PROJECTED TO DECLINE IN PACE FROM 2H 2018; 13/04/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018; 08/05/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual General Meeting – Minutes; 30/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Promotes Kevin M. Freeman To Executive Vice President And Chief Operating Officer; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – FEB LTL TONS/DAY INCREASED DUE TO A 13.0% INCREASE IN LTL SHIPMENTS PER DAY AND A 4.4% INCREASE IN LTL WEIGHT PER SHIPMENT; 10/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $142

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 8.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 5,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,361 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.72M, up from 62,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $89.9. About 7.59 million shares traded or 39.82% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 18.51% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES MEDTRONIC’S RATING OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGAT; 16/03/2018 – Medtronic Heart-Device Recall Expanded Due to Production Flaw; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC – IF CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES REMAIN SIMILAR FOR FISCAL YEAR, CO FISCAL YEAR 2019 REV TO BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY ABOUT $50 MLN TO $150 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Medtronic’s A3 Senior Unsecured and Prime-2 Comml Paper Ratings; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS FOCUS ON INTERVENTIONAL ONCOLOGY W/ U.S; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Rev $8.14B; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic: Technology Allows for Creation of More Intricate Implant Designs and Surface Textures; 24/05/2018 – Medical device maker Medtronic reports 25.5 pct rise in profit; 02/05/2018 – IGNORE: MEDTRONIC’S INFUSE APPROVAL ANNOUNCED APRIL 30; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst, and Investors Rate It a `Buy’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 24 investors sold MDT shares while 440 reduced holdings. 140 funds opened positions while 355 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.96% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Central Securities holds 2.97% or 200,000 shares. Howe & Rusling stated it has 1.38% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Sumitomo Life Insurance Com holds 0.61% or 51,501 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Management Limited Liability Company owns 14,331 shares. Longview (Guernsey) Ltd owns 6.87 million shares or 3.33% of their US portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Management Lc holds 0.12% or 67,162 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Novare Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 92,042 shares. Delta Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 2.78% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Kbc Gru Nv holds 0.33% or 441,411 shares in its portfolio. Nichols Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 0.89% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 0.12% stake. Motco stated it has 0% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Gould Asset Ltd Liability Ca owns 10,520 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 0% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 9,000 shares.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “JPMorgan Upgrades Medtronic After String Of Outperformances (NYSE:MDT) – Benzinga” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Surprising Medtronic Is Making Strides – Seeking Alpha” published on November 23, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Study underway on Medtronic devices for atrial fibrillation – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Medtronic completes acquisition of Mazor Robotics – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Diabetes Will Lead Medtronic’s Near Term Earnings Growth – Forbes” with publication date: November 23, 2018.

Among 31 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Medtronic had 103 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 24 by Needham. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 8 by Evercore. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, September 27 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 10 by Wells Fargo. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 5 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, August 22. Credit Suisse reinitiated Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) on Monday, August 10 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, September 26. On Monday, February 5 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, December 12.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $859.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) by 20,440 shares to 9,550 shares, valued at $437,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,124 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Among 15 analysts covering Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Old Dominion Freight Line had 65 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co given on Friday, September 29. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, January 18 with “Hold”. The stock of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) earned “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, July 31. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) on Wednesday, December 13 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Tuesday, June 6 to “Neutral”. As per Wednesday, September 23, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, April 28. Stephens maintained it with “Buy” rating and $155.0 target in Tuesday, January 2 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, February 21 report. On Friday, April 29 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Market Perform”.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80 million and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 5,671 shares to 57,761 shares, valued at $21.50 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 62,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

More notable recent Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Why Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) is a Top Pick for Momentum Investors – Zacks.com” on September 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Q1 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2018, Fool.com published: “Old Dominion Freight Line’s Q1 Results Maintain the Same Pace – The Motley Fool” on April 30, 2018. More interesting news about Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Forbes Names Old Dominion Freight Line ‘World’s Best Employer’ – GlobeNewswire” published on November 13, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) – Hurricane Michael Aftermath: Localized Damage, Regional Supply Chains Intact – Benzinga” with publication date: October 12, 2018.

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.75 earnings per share, up 56.25% or $0.63 from last year’s $1.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $143.06 million for 17.25 P/E if the $1.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual earnings per share reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 28 investors sold ODFL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 57.30 million shares or 1.11% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Landscape Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 10,414 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Echo Street Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 56,700 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Moreover, First Personal Financial Ser has 0% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Clark Management Group has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 1,246 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,676 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Ser stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Schroder Management Group reported 0% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 18,000 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 6,133 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 843 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt owns 9,529 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 43,447 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.