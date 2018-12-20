Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN) by 17.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 79,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 376,300 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.30 million, down from 455,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Gladstone Investment Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.15M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.45% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $8.81. About 427,009 shares traded or 129.92% up from the average. Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) has declined 9.80% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GAIN News: 10/04/2018 – DoJ MO Western: Former Treasurer Pleads Guilty to Embezzling from Gladstone Firefighters Union; 10/04/2018 – CIRM: Gladstone researchers tame toxic protein that carries increased Alzheimer’s risk; 17/04/2018 – LNG LTD SAYS BUYER OF GLADSTONE LNG IS LNG QUEENSLAND PTY; 01/05/2018 – GLADSTONE INVESTMENT, BASSETT CREEK CAPITAL FORM BASSETT CREEK; 14/05/2018 – Gladstone Investment Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Investment Increases Monthly Cash Distributions to Common Stockholders and Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for A; 01/05/2018 – Gladstone Investment Corporation And Bassett Creek Capital Form The Bassett Creek Restoration Platform And Acquire J.R. Johnson; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Investment Increases Monthly Cash Distributions to Common Stockholders and Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May, and June 2018 and a Supplemental Distribution to Common Stockholders; 10/05/2018 – Gladstone Investment and Gladstone Capital to Host Investor and Analyst Event on May 21, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Gladstone Capital and Gladstone Investment to Host Investor and Analyst Event on May 21, 2018

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Coresite Rlty Corp (COR) by 39.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 74,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,048 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.68 million, down from 188,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Coresite Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.72% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $86.86. About 467,080 shares traded or 22.07% up from the average. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 15.64% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.64% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 24/05/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION INCREASES REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY AN INCREMENTAL $100 MLN OF BORROWING CAPACITY, TO $450 MLN; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY EPS $2.15-EPS $2.27; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – PROCEEDS OF NEW TERM LOAN TO BE USED TO PAY DOWN PORTION OF CURRENT REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BALANCE; 21/04/2018 – DJ CoreSite Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COR); 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05B; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 14/03/2018 – NANOG Appoints Edward McNair As Its New Executive Director; 07/05/2018 – CoreSite Achieves Amazon Web Services Networking Competency Status; 29/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Dividend Growth May Be Sparking Buying Interest

Analysts await CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, up 6.78% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.18 per share. COR’s profit will be $60.82M for 17.23 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by CoreSite Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.80% EPS growth.

Among 23 analysts covering CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. CoreSite Realty had 72 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) on Monday, October 16 with “Buy” rating. The stock of CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, December 16 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Monday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) rating on Monday, October 26. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $64 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, September 5. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, February 8 by Guggenheim. The rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, October 11 to “Outperform”. Cowen & Co maintained CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) on Wednesday, October 18 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 1 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) earned “Hold” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, September 11.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $6.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 1.77 million shares to 3.51M shares, valued at $95.46M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tallgrass Energy Lp by 1.79 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.87 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.72, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 25 investors sold COR shares while 64 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 33.53 million shares or 3.86% more from 32.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fmr Ltd accumulated 2.92M shares. Thompson Davis And holds 0.01% or 38 shares. Comerica Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 23,682 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt Incorporated holds 78,666 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 1,525 were accumulated by Capital Advsr Ltd. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 7,457 shares. 17,006 were reported by Aperio Group Limited Liability Company. 74,622 are held by First Trust Advsrs L P. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.12% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com stated it has 9,207 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Riggs Asset Managment reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). 47,434 are held by Retirement Of Alabama. Charter Tru holds 0.18% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 13,981 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 8 investors sold GAIN shares while 18 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 4.19 million shares or 6.46% more from 3.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citigroup Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc reported 176,646 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 12,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cambridge Research Advisors Inc owns 12,021 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 111,173 shares. Bb&T Lc has 0% invested in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) for 10,214 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) for 30,979 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Co holds 136,541 shares. Cue Financial Group reported 1.36% stake. Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) for 21,967 shares. Advisory Rech owns 0.01% invested in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) for 50,260 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Lc stated it has 0% in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). Eagle Glob Advsrs Limited reported 0.01% in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN). Tudor Corporation Et Al reported 0% in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN).

Analysts await Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.23 per share. GAIN’s profit will be $5.91M for 12.24 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Gladstone Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.00% EPS growth.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $66.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott International Inc. by 40,221 shares to 5.98M shares, valued at $110.16M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 29,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 867,488 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinove Luxembourg Holdings 1 S.A R.L. (NYSE:OEC).

Among 5 analysts covering Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Gladstone Investment had 12 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Zacks downgraded the shares of GAIN in report on Monday, September 21 to “Sell” rating. Wedbush downgraded Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) on Monday, November 20 to “Neutral” rating. On Friday, October 27 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. As per Friday, April 29, the company rating was initiated by Janney Capital. The stock of Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, September 22. On Tuesday, March 6 the stock rating was upgraded by Wedbush to “Outperform”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, January 19. Jefferies maintained Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) rating on Friday, November 3. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $10 target. Jefferies maintained Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) on Tuesday, August 15 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, August 24 by Zacks.