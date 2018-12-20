Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) stake by 18.71% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc acquired 242,565 shares as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)’s stock rose 7.67%. The Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc holds 1.54 million shares with $82.16 million value, up from 1.30M last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc. now has $230.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $55.86. About 20.97 million shares traded or 15.07% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC REPORTS 9.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 27/03/2018 – Verizon Risk Report Transforms Security Decision Making; 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup; 26/03/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers’ Rugged Tablet Verizon Wireless Certified; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Frontier’s B3 corporate family rating, outlook changed to stable

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc decreased Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 6,787 shares to 48,330 valued at $5.53M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Bayer Ag (BAYRY) stake by 19,989 shares and now owns 10,274 shares. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) was reduced too.

Since August 17, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $2.49 million activity. Burman Darryl M sold $119,735 worth of stock. Pereira Lincoln also sold $1.99M worth of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) on Monday, August 27. The insider Grese Frank sold $384,923.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company has market cap of $928.69 million. It sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts; arranges vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; and provides automotive maintenance and repair services. It has a 4.37 P/E ratio. The firm has activities primarily in the metropolitan areas of Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 20 towns in the United Kingdom; and in metropolitan markets of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.