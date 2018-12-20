Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 170.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 221,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 351,532 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.89 million, up from 130,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $70.78. About 21.68M shares traded or 55.57% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – DUTCH CABINET CONFIRMS INTENTION TO EVENTUALLY LOWER GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM – ECONOMY MINISTER; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Upstream Net $3.07B; 13/03/2018 – Josh Dawsey: Source just texted me: “Imagine running Exxon-Mobil for decades and being a titan of the world and then being; 23/05/2018 – EXPLAINER-Drilling down: Risky hunt for oil in Vietnam’s South China Sea blocks; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) CEO Darren Woods Hosts 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 07/03/2018 – EXXON COMMENTS IN STATEMENT AS ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE OPENS; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT MAY BE SHUT 1-2 WKS FOR REPAIRS AFTER FIRE; 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Takes Off — Finally — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Court Dismisses Exxon’s Effort to Block Climate Investigation

Jacobs & Co increased its stake in Honeywell International (HON) by 3.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co bought 1,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,710 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.94 million, up from 51,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Honeywell International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $133.26. About 3.87M shares traded or 14.05% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has declined 6.00% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream III, LLC; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms Timing of Spinoffs; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.98, REV VIEW $42.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – lntellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis As Next Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc TEMP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON.WI); 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI INVESTMENT 600751.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC MOU WITH HONEYWELL CHINA’S AUTOMATION CONTROL UNIT

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $8.19 million activity. Shares for $590,923 were sold by DAVIS D SCOTT on Wednesday, November 14. PARDO JAIME CHICO /FA had sold 13,400 shares worth $1.94 million on Wednesday, November 21. 9,996 Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) shares with value of $1.59 million were sold by Kapur Vimal.

Among 22 analysts covering Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Honeywell International Inc. had 110 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 19, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 8 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold” on Monday, October 23. As per Monday, January 22, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Thursday, February 15 with “Buy” rating. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, October 20 report. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, August 8 with “Buy”. As per Friday, July 21, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The company was maintained on Friday, August 25 by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $133 target in Monday, October 10 report.

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56 million and $591.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 2,146 shares to 48,245 shares, valued at $7.30 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc C Non Voting Shar by 331 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,009 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Companies Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 46 investors sold HON shares while 489 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 442 raised stakes. 484.04 million shares or 5.69% less from 513.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pictet Asset Ltd has 497,327 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Management Limited holds 95,864 shares. 207,363 are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Cleararc owns 17,135 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. St Johns Invest Management Ltd invested in 1,850 shares. Tirschwell And Loewy holds 158,859 shares or 3.3% of its portfolio. Parsons Cap Management Ri holds 63,058 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. National Bank Of America De reported 18.57M shares stake. Voya Inv Mgmt Llc reported 1.90 million shares. Cypress Management Llc stated it has 1,958 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And has 174,162 shares. Sequoia Fin Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Zacks has invested 0.43% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Fiduciary Mngmt Inc Wi reported 3.85% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt owns 11,700 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Exane Derivatives holds 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 8,556 shares. 12,345 are held by Kingfisher Ltd Company. 53,059 are held by Family Management. Aristotle Management Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 49,938 shares. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees accumulated 151,077 shares or 1.67% of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd, Texas-based fund reported 16,604 shares. Coastline Tru holds 0.45% or 36,639 shares. Gfs Limited Liability Corp reported 1.15% stake. Moreover, Vantage Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.52% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 29,042 shares. Denali Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 55,856 shares. Arrow Fincl holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 66,189 shares. Cardinal Management owns 1.87% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 77,650 shares. Cullen Ltd Liability reported 860,610 shares stake. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 247,160 shares.

Among 29 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 12 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 102 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, July 21. Barclays Capital maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Tuesday, October 10 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was upgraded by Vetr to “Buy” on Thursday, August 20. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 19 by Citigroup. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, October 3. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, June 2. On Thursday, August 6 the stock rating was maintained by TD Securities with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 19 by Cowen & Co. On Wednesday, June 7 the stock rating was initiated by Hilliard Lyons with “Long-Term Buy”. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, April 7 report.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $5.43 million activity. On Tuesday, December 4 Rosenthal David S sold $614,337 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 7,562 shares. On Tuesday, December 11 the insider Verity John R sold $1.22 million. On Wednesday, September 19 Corson Bradley W sold $1.26M worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 15,000 shares. $214,914 worth of stock was sold by Hansen Neil A on Friday, December 14. 9,658 shares valued at $757,284 were sold by Wojnar Theodore J Jr on Wednesday, November 28. $619,861 worth of stock was sold by Schleckser Robert N on Wednesday, November 28.