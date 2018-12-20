Third Point Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 13.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc sold 830,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.17M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $241.39 million, down from 6.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.03. About 5.97 million shares traded or 15.03% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 33.37% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – “CONTINUE TO REMAIN POSITIVE ON OUTLOOK OF HOUSING INDUSTRY IN GENERAL”; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – ELECTED BRUCE GROSS AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR FINANCIAL SERVICES; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JON JAFFE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW PRESIDENT OF LENNAR; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q REV. $2.98B, EST. $2.85B; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Diane Bessette Elected Chief Financial Officer and Will Continue as Treasurer; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Orders, Backlog Boosted by CalAtlantic Acquisition; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11; 19/03/2018 Moody’s Withdraws Ratings on CalAtlantic Group, Inc; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N – RECENTLY PASSED FEDERAL TAX ACT CONTINUES TO ADD ADDITIONAL MOMENTUM TO THE ECONOMIC LANDSCAPE – CEO ON CONF CALL

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Coty Inc (Put) (COTY) by 81.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 137,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,500 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $396,000, down from 169,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Coty Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.96. About 8.91 million shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 56.87% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.87% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 21/03/2018 – Coty To Offer Up to $2 B Aggregate Principal Amount of U.S. Dollar Denominated and Euro Denominated Senior Unsecured Notes in Four Series; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC COTY.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.125/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Coty Appoints Esra Erkal-Paler as Chief Global Corporate Affairs Officer & Executive Committee Member; 20/04/2018 – Coty Introduces Blended Reality Beauty Magic Mirror Powered by Physical Products; 24/05/2018 – Uber’s Gore-Coty on EMEA Growth, IPO Potential (Video); 09/05/2018 – COTY INC QTRLY SHR LOSS DILUTED – REPORTED $0.10; 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 12C; 21/03/2018 – COTY – TO USE PROCEEDS, WITH BORROWINGS UNDER A CREDIT AGREEMENT TO REPAY, REFINANCE INDEBTEDNESS UNDER EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES, AMONG OTHERS; 21/03/2018 – COTY INC – INTENTION TO OFFER UP TO $2 BLN OF U.S. DOLLAR DENOMINATED AND EURO DENOMINATED SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN FOUR SERIES; 09/05/2018 – Coty Tops Earnings Expectations, As Luxury’s Revenue Offset A Slight Consumer Beauty Miss — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.09, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 37 investors sold COTY shares while 99 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 489.07 million shares or 0.58% more from 486.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Guggenheim Lc stated it has 0.02% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Virtu Financial Limited Liability has invested 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). M&T Comml Bank owns 15,720 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 59,072 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Com, Georgia-based fund reported 36,709 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested 0.03% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Ltd has 0.01% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Moreover, Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 227,882 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 22 shares. Jfs Wealth Ltd accumulated 1,081 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has 0% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Smithfield Tru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,428 shares. Comerica Financial Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Winslow Evans And Crocker invested in 0% or 358 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Company owns 500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “6 Reasons Why Coty Is No Longer A Buy (NYSE:COTY) – Benzinga” on August 22, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Coty -20% after supplier issues dent results – Seeking Alpha” published on November 07, 2018, Gurufocus.com published: “The 5 Worst-Performing Stocks in the S&P 500 for 2018 – GuruFocus.com” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Coty: Any Appeal Is Driven By Lackluster Share Performance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “What Is Currently Priced In Coty’s Share Price And Why It Does Not Correspond With Reality – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2018.

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 28.13% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.32 per share. COTY’s profit will be $172.73 million for 7.57 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 109.09% EPS growth.

Among 17 analysts covering Coty (NYSE:COTY), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 24% are positive. Coty had 69 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) rating on Tuesday, August 22. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $24.0 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 3 by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $24.0 target in Thursday, February 8 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of COTY in report on Thursday, June 8 with “Hold” rating. Berenberg initiated Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) on Friday, September 9 with “Sell” rating. JP Morgan maintained the shares of COTY in report on Monday, February 12 with “Underweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 9 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, May 31. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, October 20. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, May 10 by Berenberg.

Since August 23, 2018, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $125.96 million activity. On Thursday, August 23 the insider Singer Robert S bought $290,000. The insider Laubies Pierre bought 2.31 million shares worth $20.05 million.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $2.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,622 shares to 16,424 shares, valued at $3.68M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.98 million activity.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on January, 9. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 50.39% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.29 per share. LEN’s profit will be $626.45M for 5.29 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 47 investors sold LEN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 271.84 million shares or 1.78% less from 276.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gideon Cap Inc reported 0.25% stake. The Illinois-based Citadel Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Ingalls And Snyder Limited Co accumulated 10,881 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Sanders Capital Ltd reported 9.72 million shares or 2.31% of all its holdings. Carlson Capital Limited Partnership has 723,687 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Smead has 3.54% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 1.68M shares. 9.28 million are held by Greenhaven Associates Incorporated. Lsv Asset has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Profund Advisors holds 0.01% or 6,212 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 3.58 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co reported 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Asset Mngmt Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 61,150 shares. 209,981 are owned by Tower Bridge Advisors. Lodge Hill Capital Ltd reported 1.76% stake.

More recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Allegion, Las Vegas Sands, Select Income REIT, Utah Medical Products, Brunswick, and Lennar â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018. Also Globenewswire.com published the news titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Lennar Corporation â€“ LEN – GlobeNewswire” on December 10, 2018. Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Is Home Depot Stock the Best Housing Play? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 11, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97B and $14.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 45,000 shares to 4.05 million shares, valued at $666.45M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 12.45 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 18.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

Among 26 analysts covering Lennar (NYSE:LEN), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Lennar had 87 analyst reports since September 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) earned “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Wednesday, January 10. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 4 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 21 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 22 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by M Partners on Monday, December 21 with “Neutral”. On Monday, August 28 the stock rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group given on Wednesday, May 23. On Thursday, October 4 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. On Monday, November 6 the stock rating was upgraded by JMP Securities to “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, June 27 by Raymond James.