Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 8.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 53,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 666,087 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.33M, up from 612,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $30.8. About 223,643 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 31.52% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.52% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58; 21/04/2018 – DJ PROS Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRO); 16/05/2018 – SAP and PROS Team up to Provide One-Stop Commerce and Merchandising Solution for Airlines; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24; 30/04/2018 – PROS Scientists to Present Revenue Management Research at POMS 2018 Conference; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% of Pros Holdings; 13/03/2018 – PROS: PROS Adrienne Collins loved talking #AI in business travel with other Travel experts at @Egencia’s Lunch and Learns…; 06/03/2018 PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 16/04/2018 – PROS Selects Noted Author, Business Thinker Jim Collins as Outperform 2018 Headliner; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. Common (AMZN) by 7.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank bought 1,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $56.84 million, up from 26,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $731.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.64% or $56.4 during the last trading session, reaching $1495.08. About 66,898 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY PHYSICAL STORES REVENUE $4,263 MLN; 20/05/2018 – The Wrap: `The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’ Gets Third Season on Amazon; 04/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Flipkart board approved in-principle to engaging Walmart on ~$15B bid with Alphabet investing too; Amazon bi; 08/03/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: The latest on the Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, JPM CEO search for its health initiative, via sources,; 30/03/2018 – Wake Up Call: Amazon Fires Akin Gump, Squire Patton Boggs Lobbyists; 21/05/2018 – Ben Fox Rubin: SCOOP: Amazon today launches the Marketplace Appstore, which for the first time will offer a selection of third; 06/03/2018 – Walmart now makes and sells meal kits in stores, taking on competitors like Blue Apron and Amazon. Via @verge:; 24/05/2018 – CBC WRITES TO AMAZON CEO OVER FACIAL RECOGNITION TECH CONCERNS; 07/03/2018 – Amazon has committed to roughly $22 billion in food purchases as it bulks up Whole Foods; 23/04/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Be Working on Another Big Bet: Home Robots

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.27, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 12 investors sold PRO shares while 29 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes.

Since July 17, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $1.85 million activity. Dziersk Thomas sold 2,000 shares worth $63,420.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 sales for $92.11 million activity.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Jefferies: AWS headed for $71B in revenue – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Amazon opens sortation center in Birmingham – Birmingham Business Journal” published on December 14, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “The G20 Summit & Today’s Trending Stocks: AMZN, DIS, CRM – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Amazon Is Serious About Live Sports – The Motley Fool” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon plans chips in Intel’s territory – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

