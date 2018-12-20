Ascend Capital Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 39.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ascend Capital Llc bought 32,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 116,823 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.52M, up from 84,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ascend Capital Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $155.4. About 1.38M shares traded or 17.29% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has declined 2.42% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.42% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 26/03/2018 – Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on April 26; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS APD.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.25 TO $7.40; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (CVA) by 28.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 20,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,182 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $815,000, down from 70,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Covanta Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $14.09. About 543,677 shares traded. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has risen 4.03% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 09/05/2018 – Covanta Appoints Ginny Angilello as Chief Human Resources Officer; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Covanta Holding’s $30M VSBFA Unsecd Bnds ‘B’ (RR: 6); 18/04/2018 – Covanta Environmental Solutions to Provide Collection Kiosks and Secure Disposal for New York State’s Pilot Pharmaceutical Take; 18/04/2018 – COVANTA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS- AWARDED CONTRACT FOR NEW YORK DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL CONSERVATION’S PILOT PHARMACEUTICAL TAKE BACK PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – Covanta Environmental Solutions to Provide Collection Kiosks and Secure Disposal for New York State’s Pilot Pharmaceutical Take-Back Program; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING 1Q OPER REV. $458M, EST. $431.3M; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding Corp Reports 2018 1Q Results and Affirms 2018 Guidance; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – Covanta Holding Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q Rev $458M

More notable recent Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Biogen Is Under Pressure – Cramer’s Lightning Round (11/1/18) – Seeking Alpha” on November 02, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The 5 Best Dividend Stocks for Income – Investorplace.com” published on June 22, 2018, Zacks.com published: “4 Toxic Stocks to Discard or Sell Short for Solid Gains – Zacks.com” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Babcock & Wilcox -12% after Q2 results, withdraws financial guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) CEO Steve Jones on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2018.

Analysts await Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.09 per share. CVA’s profit will be $15.55 million for 29.35 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Covanta Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering Covanta (NYSE:CVA), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive.

Loews Corp, which manages about $13.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 141,000 shares to 361,000 shares, valued at $21.13 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 52,473 shares in the quarter, for a total of 383,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.29, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 38 investors sold APD shares while 279 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 182.35 million shares or 0.57% less from 183.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Univest Of Pennsylvania accumulated 17,849 shares. Intrust Bancorporation Na accumulated 2,467 shares. 86,068 are held by Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Neville Rodie And Shaw has 2,233 shares. Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr Tru has invested 0.13% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 47 shares. Schwab Charles Investment invested 0.09% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 0.06% stake. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust reported 1,927 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa accumulated 76,036 shares. Contravisory Inc accumulated 101 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vantage Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Baldwin Investment Mgmt Ltd owns 0.13% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 2,800 shares. Rand Wealth stated it has 41,902 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Highlander Mgmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 242 shares in its portfolio.

Among 22 analysts covering Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Dividend Stock To Retire On: Air Products And Chemicals – Seeking Alpha” on April 10, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Air Products to Supply Three Nitrogen Generation Plants to an Energy Project of National Importance in The Netherlands – GuruFocus.com” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Air Products And Chemicals: Buying The Breakout – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2018. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Steven Cohen Continues to Buy AT&T, Boston Scientific – GuruFocus.com” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Air Products And Chemicals, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2018.