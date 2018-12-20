Cqs Cayman Lp increased News Corp New (NWSA) stake by 140.51% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cqs Cayman Lp acquired 352,183 shares as News Corp New (NWSA)’s stock declined 0.71%. The Cqs Cayman Lp holds 602,835 shares with $7.95M value, up from 250,652 last quarter. News Corp New now has $6.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.59% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $11.41. About 1.15 million shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 23.41% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.41% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 02/04/2018 – News Corp and Telstra Complete Transaction to Combine Foxtel and FOX SPORTS Australia; 05/03/2018 – News Corp, Telstra Agree to Combine Foxtel, Fox Sports Australia; 10/04/2018 – News Corp’s HarperCollins Acquires Rights for Six New Books From Silva; 08/03/2018 – Realtor.com® Launches “Local Pride” College Scholarship; 02/04/2018 – NEWS CORP NWSA.O – NEWS CORP AND TELSTRA COMPLETE TRANSACTION TO COMBINE FOXTEL AND FOX SPORTS AUSTRALIA; 10/05/2018 – News Corp: 3rd-Quarter Earnings Affected by Non-Cash Write-Down of Foxtel Investment; 05/03/2018 – NEWS CORP WILL CONSOLIDATE COMBINED ENTITY INTO FINL STATEMENTS; 16/05/2018 – Realtor.com® and Veterans United Home Loans Kick Off Independence Day Homebuyer Giveaway for Military Service Members and Vete; 13/03/2018 – Digital Football Business Dugout Agrees to Acquire ballball and Form Strategic Alliance with News Corp to Drive Asia Growth; 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3rd-Quarter Book Publishing Revenue $398 Million

Pc-tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) had a decrease of 3.65% in short interest. PCTI’s SI was 29,000 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 3.65% from 30,100 shares previously. With 42,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Pc-tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI)’s short sellers to cover PCTI’s short positions. The SI to Pc-tel Inc’s float is 0.21%. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.02. About 11,679 shares traded. PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) has declined 44.59% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTI News: 16/03/2018 – RadioResource: PCTEL Announces Financial Results; 15/03/2018 – PC-Tel 4Q EPS 19c; 06/03/2018 PCTEL Enhances Public Safety Testing Solution with Printable Reports; 21/03/2018 – PC-Tel at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 14/03/2018 – PC-Tel Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21-22; 22/05/2018 – PCTEL Announces Multi-GNSS L1/L2/L5 Antennas for Precision Navigation; 09/05/2018 – PC-Tel 1Q Rev $21.7M; 07/03/2018 – PCTEL Unveils Coach™ II Antenna for Multi-Network Mobile Routers; 08/05/2018 – PCTEL Unveils 900 MHz MIMO Yagi Antennas for Utilities and Industrial IoT; 03/04/2018 – PCTEL Opens Wireless Product Development Center

Cqs Cayman Lp decreased Lions Gate Entmnt Corp stake by 16,175 shares to 22,264 valued at $519,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Aetna Inc New (NYSE:AET) stake by 17,250 shares and now owns 25,250 shares. Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering News (NASDAQ:NWSA), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. News had 4 analyst reports since August 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) on Tuesday, October 9 to “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Monday, August 20 report. The rating was upgraded by Loop Capital to “Buy” on Tuesday, September 4. The stock of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, August 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.38, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 9 investors sold PCTEL, Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 13.23 million shares or 1.80% less from 13.48 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tudor Et Al has 0% invested in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) for 32,931 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Com accumulated 1.49M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Blackrock Inc accumulated 514,819 shares. State Street accumulated 22,894 shares. 437,725 are held by Perritt Cap Mgmt. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0% or 1.50 million shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag invested in 67,599 shares or 0% of the stock. Macquarie Grp Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI). Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI). Wedge Capital Management L Limited Partnership Nc has invested 0% in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI). Comml Bank Of New York Mellon owns 0% invested in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) for 114,824 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo holds 1.54M shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) for 50,050 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI). Geode Capital Management Limited accumulated 0% or 91,839 shares.

PCTEL, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company has market cap of $69.42 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Connected Solutions segment creates and delivers precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $47,621 activity. The insider SCHOEN JOHN W bought $8,684. Shares for $8,795 were bought by Neumann David A on Tuesday, September 4. The insider Bacastow Shelley J bought $8,836.