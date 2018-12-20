Cqs Cayman LP Lowered Rockwell Collins (COL) Stake; 0 Analysts Covering Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP)

Among 2 analysts covering Chesapeake Lodging (NYSE:CHSP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Chesapeake Lodging had 2 analyst reports since July 30, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, November 2 by Wells Fargo. See Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) latest ratings:

02/11/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $32 New Target: $28 Maintain

30/07/2018 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $30 New Target: $31 Maintain

Cqs Cayman Lp decreased Rockwell Collins Inc (COL) stake by 56.35% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cqs Cayman Lp sold 51,000 shares as Rockwell Collins Inc (COL)’s stock 0.00%. The Cqs Cayman Lp holds 39,500 shares with $5.55 million value, down from 90,500 last quarter. Rockwell Collins Inc now has $23.18B valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $141.04. About 15.44 million shares traded or 872.28% up from the average. Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) has 0.00% since December 20, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical COL News: 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 22/03/2018 – Air Tahiti Nui Introduces New Tahitian Dreamliners for Worldwide Distribution and Sales; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EU set to clear $23 billion UTC, Rockwell Collins deal; 13/03/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (March 13); 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 19/03/2018 – United Tech CEO plans exit after Rockwell integration – Bloomberg; 27/04/2018 – Rockwell Collins 2Q Net $237M; 06/04/2018 – Rockwell Collins to Issue Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results on April 27

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.08, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold COL shares while 192 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 108.17 million shares or 2.77% more from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Royal London Asset Management reported 59,280 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Btg Pactual Global Asset Mgmt has invested 5.55% in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL). The Switzerland-based Gam Ag has invested 0.3% in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL). 100 are owned by Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com. 4,265 were accumulated by Murphy Capital Mngmt. Fairfax Can reported 0.04% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 5,890 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 311,425 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Profund Limited Liability Com invested in 3,961 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The California-based Aperio Gru Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL). Ameritas holds 0.02% in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) or 2,990 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr owns 94 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Highbridge Capital Limited Company holds 0.33% or 100,000 shares in its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Com Lc invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL). Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 1.15 million shares.

More notable recent Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Technologies confirms split into three companies – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Rockwell Collins, Overstock.com, and Diana Shipping Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on November 23, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “20 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on November 23, 2018. More interesting news about Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ADUS, LW, MXIM, FANG, PEB moving on S&P index changes – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – November 26, 2018 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Cqs Cayman Lp increased Alphabet Inc stake by 12,966 shares to 53,969 valued at $65.14M in 2018Q3. It also upped Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) stake by 1.00M shares and now owns 22.20 million shares. Hubspot Inc (Prn) was raised too.

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $117,659 activity. 3,000 Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) shares with value of $89,213 were sold by Nuechterlein Jeffrey D.

The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $25.94. About 197,034 shares traded. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has risen 0.25% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 69C TO 73C, EST. 74C; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C, EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q RevPar Up 2.5% to 4.5%; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 69c-73c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $135M; 05/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sets Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q EPS 37c-EPS 41c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 11c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Net $62.9M-Net $69.4M; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 43 Cents

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 16 investors sold Chesapeake Lodging Trust shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 58.76 million shares or 3.45% more from 56.80 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Prudential reported 0.03% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). First Hawaiian National Bank reported 0% stake. 22,776 are held by Horizon Invs Limited. Us State Bank De reported 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 38,001 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 50,654 shares. Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Metropolitan Life Co Ny has 0% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 7,492 shares. Campbell & Com Invest Adviser Limited Liability Com reported 10,600 shares stake. 93,984 are held by Citigroup. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability invested 0% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 110,738 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co holds 20,399 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP).

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.53 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 14.02 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations.