Credit Agricole S A increased Interdigital Inc (IDCC) stake by 197.75% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Credit Agricole S A acquired 21,752 shares as Interdigital Inc (IDCC)’s stock declined 10.61%. The Credit Agricole S A holds 32,752 shares with $2.62 million value, up from 11,000 last quarter. Interdigital Inc now has $2.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $68.5. About 146,758 shares traded. InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has declined 5.20% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IDCC News: 26/04/2018 – InterDigital Expects Its Long-Term Tax Rate Will Be in the Range of 14%-15%; 15/03/2018 – lnterDigital Congratulates Bristol on Smart City GLOMO Win; 17/05/2018 – Henry Tirri Joins InterDigital as Chief Technology Officer; 04/04/2018 – InterDigital and Kyocera Corporation Sign Multi-Year Patent License Agreement; 20/03/2018 – InterDigital CEO: Representatives Stivers and Foster Spur American Innovation With New Stronger Patents Act; 04/04/2018 – INTERDIGITAL & KYOCERA SIGN MULTI-YEAR PATENT LICENSE PACT; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –; 12/04/2018 – Fon Acquires XCellAir to Reinforce Fontech’s Home WiFi Solution and Strengthen Its North American Presence; 22/05/2018 – 5TONIC Lab Recognized as Digital Innovation Hub; 05/03/2018 InterDigital Announces Conversion Rate Adjustment to and Convertibility of 1.50% Senior Convertible Notes Due 2020

Primecap Management Company increased Calavo Growers (CVGW) stake by 5.54% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Primecap Management Company acquired 8,000 shares as Calavo Growers (CVGW)’s stock declined 16.69%. The Primecap Management Company holds 152,400 shares with $14.72M value, up from 144,400 last quarter. Calavo Growers now has $1.26B valuation. The stock decreased 11.84% or $9.65 during the last trading session, reaching $71.84. About 497,396 shares traded or 261.19% up from the average. Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) has risen 23.30% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CVGW News: 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Calavo Growers at Tour Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers Backs FY18 Double-Digit Growth in Rev, EPS; 25/05/2018 – Calavo Investor Misstep; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AND EPS FOR FISCAL 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Calavo Growers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVGW); 24/05/2018 – Calavo Growers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC CVGW.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97, REV VIEW $1.28 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 Calavo Growers Tour Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 14; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers 1Q EPS 41c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.26, from 1.38 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 26 investors sold IDCC shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 24.54 million shares or 2.57% less from 25.18 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Invesco Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 261,792 shares. Creative Planning reported 10,241 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Art Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 8,391 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 4,727 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 29,696 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt holds 0.02% or 192,672 shares. Permit accumulated 112,130 shares or 4.8% of the stock. Brandywine Global Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 105,153 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.16% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Federated Investors Pa accumulated 18,353 shares. Principal Finance Gru holds 0.01% or 159,860 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Financial invested in 0% or 822 shares. Gam Holdings Ag reported 7,993 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited holds 25,670 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,650 shares.

More notable recent InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 12/10/2018: IDCC, XNET, MITK, LITB – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “IEEE Recognizes Contributions of Two InterDigital Engineers With Board Seat, Best Paper Award – GlobeNewswire” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “InterDigital Advances Cloud Native Deployment for Future 5G Wireless Service Delivery – Nasdaq” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Heavy Reading: as Wireless Network Operators Set Sights on Looming 5G Service Launch, Long-Term Potential Still Yet to be Defined – GlobeNewswire” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “InterDigital (IDCC) Q3 Earnings Preview: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 25, 2018.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $10.79 million activity. Another trade for 343 shares valued at $32,840 was sold by Brown Marc Laurence. $100,000 worth of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) shares were sold by VAN DER KAR SCOTT. 100,296 shares were sold by COLE LECIL E, worth $10.40M on Thursday, September 20. Shares for $255,849 were sold by WEDIN ROBERT J on Friday, July 6.

Among 2 analysts covering Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Calavo Growers had 2 analyst reports since August 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, September 4 by Buckingham Research. The rating was downgraded by Vertical Group on Tuesday, August 7 to “Hold”.

More notable recent Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CVGW Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” on December 03, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Commit To Buy Calavo Growers At $90, Earn 10% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” published on November 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 12/8/2018 – Nasdaq” on December 08, 2018. More interesting news about Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 15, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on November 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Calavo Growers declares $1.00 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 02, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.43, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 20 investors sold CVGW shares while 68 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 14.84 million shares or 2.15% less from 15.16 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Granahan Inv Ma reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Teton reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj accumulated 5,000 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP has invested 0.03% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Moreover, Riverhead Cap Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) for 2,102 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.23% or 101,401 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 48 shares or 0% of the stock. Grp has 12,426 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 8,361 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 554 shares. Cibc Markets Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 765 shares. Mason Street Advisors Llc stated it has 0.01% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv, a Connecticut-based fund reported 206 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) for 151,565 shares.