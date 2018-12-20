Primecap Management Company decreased United Parcel Svc Inc. (UPS) stake by 0.63% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Primecap Management Company sold 23,287 shares as United Parcel Svc Inc. (UPS)’s stock declined 16.04%. The Primecap Management Company holds 3.67M shares with $428.30M value, down from 3.69M last quarter. United Parcel Svc Inc. now has $80.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $94.01. About 3.23M shares traded or 5.64% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.80% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.80% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 03/04/2018 – INDONESIA TO REVISE RULES ON VC FOR START-UPS, TAX FOR SMES; 21/03/2018 – UPS – ADDING MORE THAN A MLN SQ FT IN FACILITY SPACE ACROSS CANADA; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 23/05/2018 – UPS SURCHARGE ON OVERSIZED CARGO TO RISE TO $650 FROM $500; 30/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: Explosion damages UPS freight hub in Kentuck; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg On SBI’s AT1; Publishes FAQ On Indian Hybrids; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Domestic Package Rev $10.23B; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q EPS $1.55; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Camden Cnty Pub Wtr Supp Dist #4, MO COP Rtg To ‘A-‘

Credit Agricole S A decreased Logitech Intl S A (LOGI) stake by 7.01% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Credit Agricole S A sold 81,948 shares as Logitech Intl S A (LOGI)’s stock declined 30.06%. The Credit Agricole S A holds 1.09M shares with $48.64 million value, down from 1.17 million last quarter. Logitech Intl S A now has $5.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $30.39. About 314,826 shares traded or 9.31% up from the average. Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) has declined 1.46% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.46% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGI News: 05/03/2018 Logitech Forecasts Continued Robust Growth for Fiscal Year 2019; 28/03/2018 – Logitech G Launches New PRO Gaming Headset; 15/05/2018 – Logitech G Unleashes New Wireless Gaming Mouse; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH 4Q OPER INCOME $39.1M; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH CONFIRMS ’19 OUTLOOK OF HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT SALES GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH 4Q NET INCOME $34.4M; 06/03/2018 – LOGITECH CEO TELLS REUTERS SEES LOW PROBABILITY OF LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 02/05/2018 – Logitech 4Q EPS 20c; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH SEES FY ADJ. OPER INCOME $310M TO $320M; 05/03/2018 – LOGITECH – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK OF 12 TO 14 PERCENT SALES GROWTH IN CONSTANT CURRENCY AND $270 MLN TO $280 MLN IN NON-GAAP OPER INCOME

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.93 EPS, up 15.57% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.67 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66 billion for 12.18 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.04% EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. United Parcel Service had 16 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, November 2 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of UPS in report on Tuesday, December 4 with “Underweight” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, October 25 report. On Thursday, October 25 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. As per Thursday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. On Tuesday, September 4 the stock rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong Buy”. As per Monday, July 16, the company rating was upgraded by UBS. As per Thursday, October 25, the company rating was maintained by UBS. As per Thursday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, October 1 by BMO Capital Markets.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $828,076 activity. 4,312 shares were sold by Willis George, worth $523,218 on Wednesday, August 22. Barber James J. sold $304,858 worth of stock.

Primecap Management Company increased Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) stake by 133,600 shares to 2.95 million valued at $66.45 million in 2018Q3. It also upped United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) stake by 110,624 shares and now owns 38.38 million shares. Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 47 investors sold UPS shares while 430 reduced holdings. only 108 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 447.82 million shares or 0.61% less from 450.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Deprince Race And Zollo has invested 0.94% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Blackrock Incorporated reported 42.45M shares. Nine Masts Cap Ltd owns 9,475 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Brighton Jones Limited Company, a Washington-based fund reported 1,975 shares. Southpoint Capital Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 1.00M shares or 4.57% of its portfolio. Magnetar Ltd reported 7,243 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust accumulated 531,964 shares. Ballentine Prns Lc reported 0.16% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Kanawha Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 4,350 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 33,931 are held by Badgley Phelps And Bell. Iat Reinsurance stated it has 20,000 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 117,868 shares or 1.93% of its portfolio. Trust Department Mb Comml Bank N A holds 4,659 shares. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust & Tru Communications holds 0.26% or 12,281 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated reported 23,974 shares.

Credit Agricole S A increased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 82,171 shares to 385,042 valued at $44.04 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) stake by 45,095 shares and now owns 70,291 shares. Ferrari N V was raised too.

Analysts await Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to report earnings on January, 28. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. LOGI’s profit will be $106.39M for 12.06 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Logitech International S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Logitech International had 3 analyst reports since August 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, September 5 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, August 2. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, October 16 with “Buy”.