Credit Suisse Ag Lowered Its Orbotech LTD (ORBK) Stake; Hexcel (HXL)’s Sentiment Is 1.13

Hexcel Corp (HXL) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. The ratio has increased, as 150 hedge funds started new or increased holdings, while 133 sold and decreased stakes in Hexcel Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 74.84 million shares, down from 76.45 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Hexcel Corp in top ten holdings increased from 11 to 12 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 109 Increased: 96 New Position: 54.

Credit Suisse Ag decreased Orbotech Ltd (ORBK) stake by 17.97% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Credit Suisse Ag sold 9,548 shares as Orbotech Ltd (ORBK)’s stock declined 5.26%. The Credit Suisse Ag holds 43,599 shares with $2.59M value, down from 53,147 last quarter. Orbotech Ltd now has $2.66B valuation. The stock decreased 2.16% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $54.77. About 512,234 shares traded or 79.43% up from the average. Orbotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ORBK) has risen 15.21% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ORBK News: 08/05/2018 – ORBOTECH SEES 2Q REV. $250.0M TO $265M, EST. $257.7M; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF $3.2 BLN; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS POST CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 08/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – IN LIGHT OF PENDING ACQUISITION BY KLA-TENCOR CORPORATION, CO WILL NOT PROVIDE GUIDANCE OTHER THAN WITH RESPECT TO QTRLY REVENUES; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR TO BUY ORBOTECH FOR ABOUT $69.02/SHR; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL ALL TRADES IN ORBOTECH AT OR BELOW $61.75; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.02 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – ANNOUNCES $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 03/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – EXEMPTION FROM ANY PREMERGER NOTIFICATION REQUIREMENT IN ISRAEL RELATED TO PROPOSED MERGER WITH ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor To Acquire Orbotech In Deal With Equity Value Of About $3.4 Billion — MarketWatch

Analysts await Orbotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ORBK) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.82 per share. ORBK’s profit will be $38.85 million for 17.12 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Orbotech Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.59% EPS growth.

Analysts await Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.7 per share. HXL’s profit will be $68.88M for 17.38 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Hexcel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $55.61. About 331,433 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (HXL) has declined 2.67% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $74 TARGET PRICE; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q FFO 67c/Shr; 07/05/2018 – HEXCEL BOARD AUTHORIZES $500M OF ADDED SHARE REPURCHASES; 26/03/2018 Hexcel and Arkema Join Forces in Thermoplastic Composite Solutions for Aerospace; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.02, REV VIEW $2.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – REG-HEXCEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES $500 MILLION OF ADDITIONAL SHARE REPURCHASES; 23/04/2018 – DJ Hexcel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HXL); 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Adj EPS $2.64-Adj EPS $2.76; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees Record Sales in Latest Quarter