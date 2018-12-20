Crossvault Capital Management Llc decreased Boeing Company (BA) stake by 14.3% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Crossvault Capital Management Llc sold 4,460 shares as Boeing Company (BA)’s stock declined 4.54%. The Crossvault Capital Management Llc holds 26,730 shares with $9.94 million value, down from 31,190 last quarter. Boeing Company now has $181.47B valuation. The stock decreased 2.59% or $8.51 during the last trading session, reaching $319.55. About 4.87 million shares traded or 15.85% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/03/2018 – BOEING VP SAID COMPANY DETECTED LIMITED INTRUSION OF MALWARE THAT “AFFECTED A SMALL NUMBER OF SYSTEMS”; 27/03/2018 – China Southern boss suggests Boeing orders could be at threat; 25/05/2018 – Boeing Said to Embed Ex-737 Max Boss at Rolls to Fix Engine Woes; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENCOURAGED BY DIALOGUE BETWEEN US AND CHINA ON TRADE; 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Boeing set to win wide-body jet order from American; 06/03/2018 – Boeing 787-9 “Dreamliner” to Join Hawaiian Airlines Fleet; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 31/05/2018 – BOEING CEO MUILENBURG CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – UNDER TERMS TRIUMPH AEROSPACE STRUCTURES’ BUSINESS BASED OUT OF GEORGIA WILL CONTINUE PRODUCTION OF COMPOSITE PARTS FOR 787; 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Agreement Supports Longevity of Prolific Turboshaft Engine Powering Global Ops

NEWRANGE GOLD CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) had a decrease of 55.78% in short interest. NRGOF’s SI was 31,000 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 55.78% from 70,100 shares previously. With 13,900 avg volume, 2 days are for NEWRANGE GOLD CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:NRGOF)’s short sellers to cover NRGOF’s short positions. It closed at $0.1153 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 20, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

NewRange Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects in Colombia. The company has market cap of $11.55 million. The firm explores for polymetallic gold, copper, silver, and zinc ores. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s flagship property is the Pamlico gold project located in Mineral County, Nevada.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $4.51 EPS, down 6.04% or $0.29 from last year’s $4.8 per share. BA’s profit will be $2.56 billion for 17.71 P/E if the $4.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.58 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.19% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hamilton Point Advisors Limited Liability Company has 836 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Norris Perne & French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi reported 43,388 shares. Bartlett And Limited stated it has 10,043 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Paragon Capital stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 4,372 are owned by Bluefin Trading Ltd. Independent Invsts holds 4.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 33,435 shares. Capital Fund holds 0.7% or 344,152 shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd owns 1,190 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt holds 0.62% or 35,350 shares in its portfolio. Blue Edge Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Greenwood Gearhart invested in 2.57% or 24,641 shares. Moreover, Jabre Cap Partners Sa has 0.68% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,540 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Lc invested in 4,375 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Tompkins holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,633 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Boeing had 8 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 16 by UBS. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 26 by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by Tigress Financial on Monday, November 26. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of BA in report on Thursday, October 25 with “Outperform” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Hold” rating and $360 target in Thursday, October 25 report. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, June 25. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, June 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 29 by Cowen & Co.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $2.35 million activity. Sands Diana L sold $1.75 million worth of stock. Shares for $602,733 were sold by RAMOS JENETTE E on Friday, November 9.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing’s Wishlist: 106 Deliveries For Christmas – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing: Dividend And Buyback Flying Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing: Undervalued Or Overvalued? – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing: Dividend Growth Takes Flight – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Another Big Boeing Dividend Increase Is on the Way – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 20, 2018.