Among 4 analysts covering Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Emergent BioSolutions had 4 analyst reports since August 30, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, November 2 by Goldman Sachs. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) on Friday, November 2 with “Overweight” rating. Chardan Capital Markets maintained Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) rating on Tuesday, September 4. Chardan Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $66 target. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, August 30. See Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) latest ratings:

02/11/2018 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $68 New Target: $75 Maintain

02/11/2018 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $60 New Target: $75 Upgrade

04/09/2018 Broker: Chardan Capital Markets Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $60 New Target: $66 Maintain

30/08/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $61 New Target: $65 Maintain

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased Whirlpool Corp (WHR) stake by 16.6% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cubic Asset Management Llc acquired 6,705 shares as Whirlpool Corp (WHR)’s stock declined 7.76%. The Cubic Asset Management Llc holds 47,105 shares with $5.59M value, up from 40,400 last quarter. Whirlpool Corp now has $7.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.33% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $110.12. About 783,111 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 31.59% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 09/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Whirlpool of India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 16/05/2018 – Global Water Purifier Market Technologies, Market share and Industry Forecasts 2018-2024: Key Players are Kent RO, GE, Best Water Technology & Whirlpool – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees FY Adj EPS $14.50-Adj EPS $15.50; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool Gets Lesson That Some Trump Tariffs Are Good, Some Not; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN EARLY 2019, SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS AND OTHER CUSTOMARY CLOSING CONDITIONS; 17/04/2018 – Whirlpool at EuroCucina 2018: Four Exceptional Brands, One Vision of Excellence; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 913.8M RUPEES; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees FY EPS $12.30-EPS $13.30; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA CFO ANIL BERERA RESIGNS; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool: Tender Offer Reflects Confidence in Long-Term Outlook

Since July 26, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $198,817 activity. $198,817 worth of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) shares were bought by Dietz Diane M..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.15, from 0.72 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 57 investors sold WHR shares while 173 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 55.77 million shares or 2.32% less from 57.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 190,263 shares. Condor Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.06% or 2,732 shares. Fairpointe Cap Lc stated it has 722,516 shares. Barclays Plc owns 336,957 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Foothills Asset Mngmt holds 1.04% or 11,410 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 27,277 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk holds 0% or 135 shares. Girard Ptnrs accumulated 0% or 154 shares. Taylor Asset Mgmt holds 10.18% or 187,264 shares in its portfolio. Cipher Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Asset Management One Ltd has invested 0.03% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Moreover, Numerixs Inv Tech Inc has 0.13% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Landscape Capital Management Ltd Co invested in 0.06% or 5,855 shares. Brandywine Invest Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc has 274,372 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Whirlpool had 8 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Tuesday, October 9. Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, November 28 report. Credit Suisse maintained Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) rating on Tuesday, July 24. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $175 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, October 18 by Raymond James. Longbow downgraded the shares of WHR in report on Tuesday, July 24 to “Neutral” rating. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, July 25 by RBC Capital Markets.

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Whirlpool (WHR) Chairman Jeff M. Fettig to Retire; CEO Marc Bitzer to Succeed – StreetInsider.com” on December 17, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “15 Winning Stocks to Buy in 2019 (That Were Losers in 2018) – Investorplace.com” published on December 14, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 28, 2018 – Benzinga” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Bit Oversold On Whirlpool – Seeking Alpha” published on October 24, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Whirlpool: When ‘Worse’ Can Actually Be Better – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 08, 2018.

The stock decreased 3.73% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $58.59. About 560,123 shares traded or 41.75% up from the average. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has risen 57.94% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.94% the S&P500. Some Historical EBS News: 31/05/2018 – Sprott Inc. Invests In Emergent Technology Holdings; 12/04/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Successful Completion of Mutual Recognition Procedure for Market Authorisation of BioThrax in; 05/03/2018 GILEAD SCIENCES INC – NO PATIENTS IN BIKTARVY TREATMENT ARM DEMONSTRATED TREATMENT-EMERGENT RESISTANCE THROUGH 48 WEEKS; 03/05/2018 – EMERGENT BIO 1Q REV. $117.8M, EST. $140.0M; 12/04/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Successful Completion of Mutual Recognition Procedure for Market Authorisation of BioThrax in European Countries; 21/05/2018 – UROGEN PHARMA LTD – UGN-101 APPEARED TO BE WELL-TOLERATED WITH MOST TREATMENT-EMERGENT ADVERSE EVENTS CHARACTERIZED AS MILD OR MODERATE AND TRANSIENT; 09/05/2018 – SCALES CORPORATION LTD – SELLS BUSINESSES POLARCOLD STORES AND WHAKATU COLDSTORES LTD TO EMERGENT COLD; 21/04/2018 – DJ Emergent Capital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMGC); 12/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Z–Project 590-14-112, SCI Crawlspace Emergent Structural Repairs -; 29/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Emergent Capital, Inc. to OTCQX

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 15 insider sales for $21.21 million activity. $5.46M worth of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) shares were sold by Abdun-Nabi Daniel. The insider Havey Adam sold 22,996 shares worth $1.40M. Zoon Kathryn C sold 4,242 shares worth $295,856. $552,510 worth of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) was sold by Richard Ronald on Wednesday, November 7. Bailey Sue had sold 17,717 shares worth $1.23 million on Tuesday, November 27. 4,058 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) shares with value of $277,784 were sold by JOULWAN GEORGE A. El-Hibri Fuad sold $804,150 worth of stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. The company has market cap of $2.99 billion. The Company’s products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. It has a 29.91 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 15 investors sold Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares while 84 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 38.83 million shares or 1.86% more from 38.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California-based Hotchkis Wiley Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Geode Capital Limited Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Sg Americas Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake. Profund Advsrs Llc stated it has 0.02% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Group One Trading L P owns 0% invested in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) for 200 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 14,252 shares stake. Stratos Wealth stated it has 24 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust reported 656 shares. Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,979 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) for 48,971 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt stated it has 3,549 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Axa reported 0% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Tributary Mgmt Limited reported 70,280 shares. Comerica National Bank holds 0.03% or 65,807 shares.