Cullinan Associates Inc decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 1.78% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 2,300 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock declined 13.60%. The Cullinan Associates Inc holds 126,600 shares with $20.82 million value, down from 128,900 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $382.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 7.25% or $10.42 during the last trading session, reaching $133.24. About 72,413 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO TO TESTIFY AT HOUSE CMTE APRIL 11; 26/04/2018 – Sheryl Sandberg passionately defended Facebook’s ad-driven business model; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook will not unveil its smart speakers at F8 while it deals with data misuse scandal, but still plans t; 08/05/2018 – FACEBOOK – FOLLOWING ZIENTS’S APPOINTMENT BOARD WILL CONSIST OF SEVEN INDEPENDENT, NON-EMPLOYEE DIRECTORS OUT OF NINE TOTAL DIRECTORS; 25/03/2018 – Google and Facebook must “step up to the mark” because they’re not merely technology companies, Sorrell said; 23/03/2018 – The Facebook data privacy and Russian election interference scandals show that artificial intelligence is still not up to many critical jobs in the technology sector; 28/03/2018 – Tim Cook on Facebook’s data leak scandal: ‘I wouldn’t be in this position’; 07/03/2018 – Facebook ad costs spiked higher after a big change to its News Feed algorithm:; 19/03/2018 – Facebook security chief is reportedly leaving the company in wake of Russian disinformation scandal

Among 5 analysts covering Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Hill-Rom Holdings had 6 analyst reports since July 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of HRC in report on Monday, July 30 with “Outperform” rating. On Tuesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, November 5. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, October 11. See Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) latest ratings:

28/11/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy New Target: $115 Initiates Coverage On

05/11/2018 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $100 New Target: $105 Maintain

16/10/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $95 Initiates Coverage On

11/10/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $95 New Target: $100 Maintain

30/07/2018 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $97 New Target: $100 Maintain

17/07/2018 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $97 New Target: $115 Maintain

More notable recent Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hill-Rom announces executive appointments – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hill-Rom and EarlySense launches patient monitoring technology for Centrella Smart+ Beds – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Steel Stocks Have Wall Street’s Attention (NYSE:X)(NASDAQ:STLD)(NUE)(AKS) – Benzinga” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 02, 2018.

The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $90.16. About 580,095 shares traded or 3.92% up from the average. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 12.45% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED AN 11 PERCENT INCREASE IN COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM DECLARES DIV 20C/SHR, WAS 18C/SHR, EST. 19.25C; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – NOW 2018 EXPECTS ADJUSTED EARNINGS, EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS, OF $4.60 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 06/03/2018 Hill-Rom Debuts Enhanced Workflow Efficiency And Security Features For Welch Allyn Connex® Vitals Monitoring Devices; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Raises Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC HRC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 4 PCT; 07/05/2018 – HILL-ROM – SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS, CO SIGNED CO-MARKETING AGREEMENT FOR A SUITE OF POINT-OF-CARE DIAGNOSTIC INSTRUMENTS; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Narrows FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.60-Adj EPS $4.65; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Announces Divestiture Of Third-Party Rental Business; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS NAMES WILLIAM G. DEMPSEY EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 19 investors sold Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. shares while 99 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 53.66 million shares or 1.60% less from 54.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. United Capital Advisers reported 12,258 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Preferred Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 548 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 36,833 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 6,230 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 81,391 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 70,969 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Utd Svcs Automobile Association owns 0% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 20,815 shares. Burney Co invested in 4,783 shares. Bluecrest Management accumulated 0.02% or 8,178 shares. 174,281 are owned by Wedge Capital Mngmt L Lp Nc. Cibc Ww Mkts reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Copper Rock Cap Prtnrs Llc reported 326,050 shares or 1.89% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory Svcs has invested 0.02% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 13,320 shares.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.07 billion. It provides medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, communications technologies and software solutions, and health care furniture; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment. It has a 24.17 P/E ratio. The firm also offers patient monitoring and diagnostics products, such as blood pressure, physical assessment, vital signs monitoring, diagnostic cardiopulmonary, diabetic retinopathy screening, and thermometry products; and respiratory health products, including Vest, VitalCough, and MetaNeb systems to assist patients in the mobilization of retained blockages.

Since November 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $713,769 activity. Another trade for 7,454 shares valued at $713,769 was made by FRANK ANDREAS G on Wednesday, November 28.

Among 20 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Facebook had 35 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Nomura on Thursday, July 26 to “Neutral”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Friday, July 13. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, October 8 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, July 27. JMP Securities maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Friday, July 27. JMP Securities has “Market Outperform” rating and $206 target. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 3 by Argus Research. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, July 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, October 12 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 26 with “Overweight”. Barclays Capital maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Friday, July 13. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $226 target.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 75 selling transactions for $1.73 billion activity. Zuckerberg Mark sold 240,000 shares worth $52.01 million. $149,385 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Stretch Colin. On Wednesday, October 10 Sandberg Sheryl sold $8.52M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 55,000 shares. 38,037 shares were sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd, worth $6.87M on Tuesday, August 14. Another trade for 2,648 shares valued at $392,937 was sold by FISCHER DAVID B.. Taylor Susan J.S. sold $294,835 worth of stock. Shares for $671,777 were sold by Wehner David M..

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Did Facebook (FB) Stock Tumble Again? – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FB Bug Exposes Photos of 6.8M Users to Outside Developers – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s What to Expect from Facebook (FB) Stock in 2019 – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook Is Stuck In A Lose-Lose Situation – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Friday Option Activity: GOOGL, FB, WTW – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Busey Tru has 1.31% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 86,194 shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 4.71 million shares. Mount Vernon Assocs Md reported 12,244 shares or 2.97% of all its holdings. Vision Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 1,593 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability invested in 155,502 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Raymond James Fin Advsrs invested in 514,412 shares. Moreover, Somerset Group Inc Limited Liability Corp has 0.59% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,425 shares. Salient Lta has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Main Street Rech Limited Liability holds 1.61% or 68,358 shares. The Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Ser has invested 0.46% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Amer Beacon Advisors Inc reported 0.76% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Toronto Dominion National Bank, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.76 million shares. St Germain D J Communications owns 0.59% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 32,142 shares. Channing Capital Mgmt Llc owns 55,047 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Gladius Capital Mgmt Lp has invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FB’s profit will be $6.21 billion for 15.42 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Cullinan Associates Inc increased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 1,863 shares to 263,564 valued at $59.50M in 2018Q3. It also upped Cme Group (NASDAQ:CME) stake by 3,610 shares and now owns 45,420 shares. Maxim Integrated Prod (NASDAQ:MXIM) was raised too.