First Mercantile Trust Co increased its stake in Stanley Black Decker Inc (SWK) by 371.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co bought 4,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,031 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $884,000, up from 1,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Stanley Black Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $114.89. About 683,299 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 27.62% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 24/05/2018 – Industrial Dist: Former Stanley B&D Veteran Joins RIDGID As Director Of Product Management; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q EPS $1.11; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.35; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker: Organic Growth Outlook Remains Robust; 14/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q EPS $1.11; 15/03/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N : MELIUS RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY-ACCUMULATE FROM OVERWEIGHT; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER REAFFIRMS ADJ EPS FORECAST; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Cuts 2018 View To EPS $7.40-EPS $7.60 for M&A, Tax Charges

Kessler Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 3148.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc bought 6,958 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,179 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.05M, up from 221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $129.15. About 564,030 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has declined 19.50% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness of Hurricane Safety and Readiness; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President

Among 27 analysts covering Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. Stanley Black & Decker had 81 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna maintained Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) rating on Monday, April 23. Susquehanna has “Buy” rating and $17500 target. Macquarie Research upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $120 target in Monday, August 31 report. KeyCorp upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $160 target in Monday, April 24 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 7 by FBR Capital. On Wednesday, October 18 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. The stock of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, October 26. Northcoast initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, October 20 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, September 17 by UBS. The firm has “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, October 23. The stock has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, August 28.

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $508.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 17,187 shares to 20,484 shares, valued at $677,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) by 12,311 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 720 shares, and cut its stake in Teladoc Health Inc.

Since September 7, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $980,557 activity. The insider BELISLE JOCELYN sold $164,766. Hankin Michael David also bought $102,428 worth of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) on Monday, October 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.13, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 196 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 125.53 million shares or 1.05% more from 124.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt accumulated 2,386 shares or 0% of the stock. Stack Fincl Management reported 136,581 shares stake. Mufg Americas Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Duncker Streett has 10,878 shares. The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0.01% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). 10,063 were accumulated by Captrust Fincl Advisors. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 398,465 shares. Pinnacle Finance Prtnrs Inc holds 0.03% or 2,312 shares. 3,708 are held by Impala Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Rfg Advisory Group Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Daiwa Secs Group holds 13,909 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 33,000 shares. Fruth Investment has 6,790 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Citigroup invested 0.04% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

More notable recent Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy Stanley Black & Decker On The Pullback? – Seeking Alpha” on October 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stanley Black & Decker – An FFJ Portfolio Holding – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 17, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Political Risks Could Subdue Stanley Black & Decker – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Caesars, Iqiyi and More – Benzinga” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Since October 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 selling transactions for $6.30 million activity. Cook Jill E sold $796,050 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Wednesday, October 3. Another trade for 14,579 shares valued at $2.20 million was made by ROSE MARYA M on Monday, October 8. On Thursday, November 15 the insider ChangDiaz Franklin R sold $87,974. Another trade for 501 shares valued at $76,788 was made by Smith Mark Andrew on Tuesday, October 9. Satterthwaite Tony sold 830 shares worth $117,533. The insider HERMAN ALEXIS M sold $111,321.

More recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Class 8 truck orders fall in November – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “How To Play The G20 Summit? – Cramer’s Mad Money (12/3/18) – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on American Tower Corporation (REIT), Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Cummins, Alexander’s, and Korea Electric Power â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 29, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.34, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CMI shares while 243 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 249 raised stakes. 124.41 million shares or 0.77% less from 125.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Bahl & Gaynor has 0% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Camarda Financial Ltd Liability Com holds 500 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Td Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Transamerica Finance Advisors Incorporated invested in 120 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel Incorporated holds 0.65% or 34,033 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 666,864 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Yorktown Mngmt Com has 5,000 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. 18,137 are owned by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Creative Planning invested in 22,037 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Da Davidson & holds 56,382 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As reported 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 15,600 shares. Korea stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).