Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 99.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc sold 189,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 514 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $37,000, down from 189,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $52.82. About 31.48M shares traded or 64.61% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/05/2018 – LeapRate: Exclusive: ITI Capital (formerly FXCM Securities) hires ex Citi and Merrill exec Richard McCall as COO -…; 07/05/2018 – Last Week’s Trade Talks ‘Too Demanding,’ Citigroup’s Liu Li-Gang Says (Video); 09/04/2018 – Citigroup Adopts Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard ASU No. 2014-09 as of Jan. 1; 09/04/2018 – Citi Fintech Mission to Digitize Bank, Develop Mobile Ecosystem (Video); 07/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND VALUEACT CAPITAL SAYS IT TOOK $1 BLN STAKE IN CITIGROUP C.N AND SALLIE MAE SLM.O – LETTER; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Allowance For Loan Losses $12.4B; 07/05/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC APAM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 20/03/2018 – CITI RESPONDS TO QUESTIONS ABOUT CORBAT’S MEETING WITH KUSHNER; 18/04/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – ALSO ANNOUNCED ABOUT CHF 182.1 MLN REDEMPTION OF 2.75% FIXED / FLOATING RATE CALLABLE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE APRIL 2021

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc Com (CMI) by 35.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 13,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,882 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.64 million, down from 38,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $130.89. About 2.18 million shares traded or 38.42% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has declined 19.50% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness of Hurricane Safety and Readiness; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Citigroup (C) Said to Face $180M Loss on Loan to Asian Hedge Fund – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on December 18, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Andrew Keene’s Citigroup Trade (NYSE:C) – Benzinga” published on December 13, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Dan Nathan Gives Update On His Winning Citigroup Trade (NYSE:C) – Benzinga” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Banking Roundup: Malaysia files criminal charges against Goldmanâ€¦ Court OKs $480M Wells Fargo settlement – New York Business Journal” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup: Not Necessarily Cheaper Than Its Peers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 52 investors sold C shares while 470 reduced holdings. only 122 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 1.80 billion shares or 3.35% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Systematic Financial Limited Partnership stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bluecrest Capital Management holds 43,003 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 337,721 shares. Wellington Shields Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). First Personal Ser reported 726 shares. Btr Mgmt Incorporated invested in 81,592 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 869,525 shares. Bancorp Hapoalim Bm has 0.94% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 53,964 shares. Acg Wealth holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 11,670 shares. Carret Asset Management Limited Com reported 85,851 shares. Aviva Pcl, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.22 million shares. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 80,835 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt stated it has 1.01M shares or 0% of all its holdings. 10,833 are held by Neville Rodie And Shaw. Bp Public Llc reported 0.69% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68M and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 3,953 shares to 4,586 shares, valued at $390,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 14,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,468 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on January, 15. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 28.91% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.28 per share. C’s profit will be $4.03 billion for 8.00 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.17% negative EPS growth.

Among 40 analysts covering Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), 24 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Citigroup Inc. had 132 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, February 7 by DZ Bank. Vining Sparks upgraded the shares of C in report on Friday, April 6 to “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of C in report on Wednesday, January 17 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 5. As per Friday, October 13, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. CLSA maintained the shares of C in report on Friday, September 23 with “Buy” rating. SunTrust downgraded it to “Buy” rating and $4.0 target in Monday, August 24 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 16 by Sandler O’Neill. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 11 by HSBC. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, February 2.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $34,605 activity.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68B and $4.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs LP Ltd Partnr by 40,862 shares to 1.24M shares, valued at $30.41M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology Inc Com (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 22,923 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Del Com (NYSE:OXY).

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $3.79 EPS, up 25.08% or $0.76 from last year’s $3.03 per share. CMI’s profit will be $606.62 million for 8.63 P/E if the $3.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.05 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.34, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 46 investors sold CMI shares while 243 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 249 raised stakes. 124.41 million shares or 0.77% less from 125.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Marshfield Assocs reported 4.95% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Moreover, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh has 0.03% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 2,173 are held by Hrt Fincl Ltd Llc. Whittier Tru Of Nevada, Nevada-based fund reported 556 shares. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.07% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Afam Cap Incorporated holds 43,207 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 6,642 shares. Korea Inv Corp accumulated 0.02% or 36,796 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.03% or 35,097 shares in its portfolio. Nomura accumulated 1,959 shares. Bp Public Lc owns 19,000 shares. Argent Tru accumulated 0.03% or 1,950 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn owns 5,011 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 12,000 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank reported 499,719 shares.

Since October 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 selling transactions for $6.30 million activity. $111,321 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) was sold by HERMAN ALEXIS M on Monday, November 5. $76,788 worth of stock was sold by Smith Mark Andrew on Tuesday, October 9. $117,533 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) shares were sold by Satterthwaite Tony. 3,481 shares were sold by Ward Pat, worth $539,555 on Monday, December 3. Cook Jill E had sold 5,307 shares worth $796,050. On Thursday, November 15 the insider ChangDiaz Franklin R sold $87,974.

More important recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on American Tower Corporation (REIT), Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Cummins, Alexander’s, and Korea Electric Power â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “Lightest and Most Productive Class 8 Engine is Available in Freightliner® Chassis – Business Wire”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Class 8 truck orders fall in November – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “How To Play The G20 Summit? – Cramer’s Mad Money (12/3/18) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Among 33 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Cummins had 133 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, October 10. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, April 6 by Seaport Global. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 10 by JP Morgan. As per Tuesday, February 13, the company rating was maintained by William Blair. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Tuesday, December 1 by Bank of America. The firm has “Sell” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, August 2. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, September 5 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, May 2. Wells Fargo maintained Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Wednesday, October 31 with “Market Perform” rating. Bank of America upgraded Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) rating on Monday, April 18. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $122 target.