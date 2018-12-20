Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 108.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 2,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.15% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4,763 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $798,000, up from 2,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $176.15. About 1.21M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 15.44% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 19/04/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 99% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 12.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc sold 3,996 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,315 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.23M, down from 32,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $66.96. About 5.99 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has risen 3.17% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH: ALREADY POSITIONED TO IMPLEMENT MANY KEY PROPOSALS; 16/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES KEVIN HOURICAN AS PRESIDENT OF CVS PHARMACY; 06/03/2018 – CVS Borrows $40 Billion for Aetna in Third-Largest Bond Sale; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conference; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health eyes kidney patients for next expansion into care; 02/05/2018 – CVS SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.87 TO $7.08, SAW $1.88 TO $1.92; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Rhode Island to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Parent Annual Earnings Forecasts; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health is introducing a system to provide customers with greater insight into drug costs and lesser expensive alternatives

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “CVS stores plan to shift focus from products to health care services – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” on November 29, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 18, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Analysts Love CVS Health Shares Following Aetna Deal (NYSE:CVS)(NYSE:AET) – Benzinga” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “CVS defends settlement that allowed Aetna merger as judge assesses – StreetInsider.com” published on December 15, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS: A Great Value Opportunity For The Long Term – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 76 investors sold CVS shares while 459 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 456 raised stakes. 828.14 million shares or 1.36% more from 816.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jefferies Grp Limited reported 115,673 shares. Summit Fin Wealth Advsrs Lc holds 44,467 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Goodwin Daniel L owns 10,000 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Moreover, Waddell & Reed Inc has 0.16% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 902,302 shares. Palladium Prtn Ltd owns 4,373 shares. Pittenger & Anderson invested in 102 shares. Moreover, Oarsman Cap has 2.24% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hamilton Point Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.46% or 39,605 shares. Intersect Limited Liability Company holds 0.4% or 11,622 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset holds 0.08% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 69,945 shares. Moreover, Lowe Brockenbrough And has 0.31% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Schroder Inv Mgmt Group invested in 1.35 million shares or 0.18% of the stock. 467 were reported by Earnest Ltd Liability. Boys Arnold Inc reported 59,194 shares stake. Matrix Asset Advsrs Ny invested 1.91% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $2.13 EPS, up 10.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.92 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.75B for 7.86 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.12% EPS growth.

Among 28 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. CVS Health had 85 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, January 8 by Leerink Swann. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Friday, January 5 to “Overweight”. SunTrust maintained the shares of CVS in report on Thursday, January 4 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, September 17. On Wednesday, August 5 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. Jefferies downgraded the shares of CVS in report on Monday, December 12 to “Hold” rating. Mizuho maintained the shares of CVS in report on Thursday, June 23 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Hold” rating and $85.0 target in Wednesday, January 17 report. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, November 2. Oppenheimer maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) rating on Monday, November 2. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $115 target.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $6.93 million activity. Another trade for 25,159 shares valued at $2.02 million was made by Denton David M on Thursday, November 29. 13,311 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $1.03M were sold by Boratto Eva C. Another trade for 14,229 shares valued at $1.17 million was sold by Brennan Troyen A. Another trade for 21,534 shares valued at $1.72 million was made by Bisaccia Lisa on Monday, October 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 28 investors sold NEE shares while 390 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 344.15 million shares or 0.13% less from 344.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Santa Barbara Asset Limited Co holds 1.21 million shares or 2.94% of its portfolio. 52 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Advisors Inc. 40,099 were reported by Congress Asset Mngmt Ma. Svcs Corp reported 0.49% stake. 9,371 are held by Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Lc. Strategic Fincl Serv Incorporated reported 0.92% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Highstreet Asset Mngmt owns 4,674 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.3% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). First Merchants holds 0.29% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 10,598 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc accumulated 1,299 shares. Private Advisor Limited reported 23,360 shares. Tower Bridge invested in 0% or 9,579 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt owns 123,400 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. 7,237 were reported by Atria Invs Ltd Liability Com. Polaris Cap Mgmt Llc holds 275,412 shares.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nextera: A Strong Business For Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Great Stocks for Low-Risk Investors – Motley Fool” published on November 29, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “Credit Suisse Has 6 Top Solar Stock Picks for 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Smart Moves to Make in a Correcting Stock Market – Motley Fool” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “7 Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy for Sunny Long-Term Returns – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $24.94 million activity. Silagy Eric E also sold $2.92 million worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Wednesday, August 22. $836,940 worth of stock was sold by Pimentel Armando Jr on Tuesday, November 6. Shares for $1.39M were sold by Kelliher Joseph T on Monday, September 17. The insider SCHUPP RUDY E sold $267,206. 18,000 shares valued at $3.25 million were sold by ROBO JAMES L on Thursday, December 6. Sieving Charles E sold 19,731 shares worth $3.55M.

Among 18 analysts covering Nextera Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Nextera Energy Inc. had 58 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 31 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of NEE in report on Monday, November 13 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, January 29. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 24 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Tuesday, July 24 by Howard Weil. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Sunday, September 3. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, April 10 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 10. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 6 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, October 12 by JP Morgan.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66M and $438.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Express Scripts Hldg Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 6,259 shares to 6,455 shares, valued at $613,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.