Cwm Has Trimmed Its Owens & Minor New (OMI) Stake; Document Technologies (ADI) Sentiment Is 0.98

Document Technologies Inc (ADI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.16, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 289 active investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 294 reduced and sold their positions in Document Technologies Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 322.04 million shares, up from 320.70 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Document Technologies Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 15 to 12 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 45 Reduced: 249 Increased: 223 New Position: 66.

Cwm Llc decreased Owens & Minor Inc New (OMI) stake by 2.88% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cwm Llc sold 22,912 shares as Owens & Minor Inc New (OMI)’s stock declined 59.16%. The Cwm Llc holds 773,751 shares with $12.78 million value, down from 796,663 last quarter. Owens & Minor Inc New now has $412.84M valuation. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.63. About 1.50M shares traded or 16.25% up from the average. Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has declined 61.35% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMI News: 01/05/2018 – OWENS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ. EPS IN 2018, INCREASING AFTER; 06/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley: James Owens Isn’t Standing for Re-Election to Board; 22/04/2018 – DJ Owens & Minor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMI); 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Owens & Minor Distribution’s Tm Lns Prelim Rtgs; 08/05/2018 – Owens & Minor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – OWENS & MINOR IN AMENDED CREDIT PACT; 18/04/2018 – OWENS & MINOR CUT TO TO BB FROM BB+ BY FITCH; 11/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL INDUSTRY VIEW; 14/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits , algorithms, software, and subsystems. The company has market cap of $30.98 billion. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure. It has a 21.08 P/E ratio. The firm also provides MEMS technology solutions, including accelerometers used to sense acceleration, gyroscopes to sense rotation, and inertial measurement units to sense multiple degrees of freedom.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, down 9.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADI’s profit will be $473.81M for 16.35 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.42% negative EPS growth.

Marlowe Partners Lp holds 11.45% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. for 172,344 shares. Generation Investment Management Llp owns 8.65 million shares or 6.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Central Securities Corp has 6.29% invested in the company for 450,000 shares. The New York-based Cantillon Capital Management Llc has invested 5.39% in the stock. Timucuan Asset Management Inc Fl, a Florida-based fund reported 792,903 shares.

Cwm Llc increased First Tr Exchange Traded Fd stake by 152,047 shares to 447,776 valued at $12.49M in 2018Q3. It also upped Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) stake by 7,063 shares and now owns 15,147 shares. Ishares Tr (TLT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 28 investors sold OMI shares while 56 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 53.93 million shares or 0.80% more from 53.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hightower Limited holds 0.01% or 66,051 shares. Ameriprise Finance reported 440,249 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Girard Partners Limited has invested 0% in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 43,130 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0% in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). Oppenheimer And Co Inc owns 29,000 shares. Weiss Multi holds 11,040 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Llc holds 1.4% or 215,816 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Com reported 587,587 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 14,107 shares. Financial Ser holds 0% or 64 shares. Smith Graham Com Inv Advisors Lp holds 1.24% or 793,375 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Llp has invested 0% in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). Wells Fargo Com Mn holds 0% or 694,779 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $1.07 million activity. Shares for $132,015 were sold by Marlatt Geoff Taylor. $165,857 worth of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) shares were sold by DAVIS ERIKA T. On Monday, August 20 COLPO CHARLES C sold $195,720 worth of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) or 12,000 shares.

Analysts await Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 60.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.35 per share. OMI’s profit will be $8.72 million for 11.84 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Owens & Minor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.25% negative EPS growth.