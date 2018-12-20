Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 3.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank sold 181,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.31 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $329.62M, down from 5.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $50.26. About 5.38M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 14.97% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Tue, 4/10/2018, 6:00 PM; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 2:00 PM; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 16/04/2018 – Merck, Bristol-Myers immunotherapies impress in key lung cancer trials; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Opdivo Indicated for Metastatic Melanoma, Other Cancers; 14/03/2018 – #AACR18 Immuno-oncology combo session; 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES IPSEN’S CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR- RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 5,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,395 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.75M, down from 91,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $321.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $96.83. About 17.57M shares traded or 3.92% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Norton Was Chief Risk Officer of Consumer and Community Banking at JPMorgan Chase; 13/05/2018 – ClearPath Capital: #SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead #IPO; 28/03/2018 – GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG GWD.DE – CITI AND JP MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND TOGETHER WITH BERENBERG AND SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 08/05/2018 – Cinemark Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase posts record $8.7bn in first quarter profit; 11/05/2018 – Charter Communications Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Juror Says Doomed $8 Billion Award Was Message to Bank; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ADJOURNS ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT REMAINS IN FULL FORCE & EFFECT AS ORIGINALLY EXECUTED ON MARCH 16, 2018 – SEC FILING

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $89.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) by 724,876 shares to 984,776 shares, valued at $2.85M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 198,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.55 million shares, and has risen its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 23.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.68 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.37B for 14.96 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.94% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Major Pharmaceutical Stocks to Quarantine Now – Investorplace.com” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Iovance updates on TIL collaborations – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Recent Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb – Seeking Alpha” on October 29, 2018. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cancer Research Highlight: Exelixis Kicks Off A New Collaboration With Roche – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alphabet, American Water, Apple, Facebook, Macyâ€™s, Southern Copper, Twitter, YY and Many More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.10, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 41 investors sold BMY shares while 532 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 388 raised stakes. 1.14 billion shares or 0.62% less from 1.14 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Daiwa Grp invested in 0.09% or 174,534 shares. Wellington Group Llp has 141.67M shares for 1.85% of their portfolio. California-based Jacobs And Com Ca has invested 0.71% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Adage Cap Prtnrs Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.24% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Bank & Trust invested 0.23% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Union Bancorp reported 0.07% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). The California-based Gamble Jones Counsel has invested 0.61% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Aqr Capital Management Lc accumulated 0.29% or 5.21 million shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corporation holds 480,478 shares. Cohen Cap Management Inc accumulated 15,000 shares. Welch Group Ltd Company has invested 0.07% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Leisure Mgmt stated it has 0.18% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ims Cap holds 20,987 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Summit Finance Wealth Advsr Limited Liability reported 5,466 shares stake. Smith Asset Mgmt Gru Lp invested 1.2% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Among 25 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company had 100 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, April 6 by Societe Generale. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, October 13 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 6 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 27 with “Neutral”. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, April 20 report. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) earned “Neutral” rating by Hilliard Lyons on Monday, May 23. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Sell” on Monday, June 5. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of BMY in report on Thursday, December 6 to “Outperform” rating. As per Thursday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by Leerink Swann. On Tuesday, June 14 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”.

Among 34 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. JPMorgan Chase & Co had 125 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Friday, September 9 to “Neutral” rating. As per Friday, December 7, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 17 by KBW. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, January 3 report. Citigroup maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Monday, October 5. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $70 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, June 15. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, January 18 by UBS. Nomura maintained the shares of JPM in report on Wednesday, February 28 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Tuesday, October 3. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, April 14 by Nomura.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $3.38 million activity. 30,725 shares were sold by Smith Gordon, worth $3.50 million on Monday, July 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.76% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 10,634 shares. Brandywine Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 5.07M shares or 3.56% of all its holdings. Mutual Of Omaha Bancshares Wealth accumulated 5,914 shares. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 69,078 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd invested in 457,616 shares. Pittenger Anderson Inc holds 39,455 shares. Moreover, Consolidated Inv Group Inc Ltd Llc has 2.26% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 42,992 shares. Synovus Fincl reported 320,442 shares. Iberiabank invested in 1.66% or 117,457 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 67,715 shares. Partnervest Advisory Ser Lc invested 1.18% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Legacy Private Co has 1.22% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 95,687 shares. West Family Invests owns 0.13% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4,710 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Com holds 0.5% or 115,780 shares in its portfolio. Lakeview Cap Ltd Liability holds 2.22% or 30,103 shares.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $340.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 3,430 shares to 4,855 shares, valued at $949,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 27.27% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.76 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.45B for 10.81 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.27% negative EPS growth.