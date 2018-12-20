Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) stake by 11.02% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 3,435 shares as Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (CFR)’s stock declined 15.07%. The Cypress Asset Management Inc holds 27,735 shares with $2.90M value, down from 31,170 last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc now has $5.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.72% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $87.13. About 773,836 shares traded or 54.86% up from the average. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 1.61% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 26/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST 1Q EPS $1.61, EST. $1.48; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Says It Immediately Launched Investigation; 01/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Agco and Cullen/Frost Bankers; 02/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – REFILE-FROST BANK – TO START BRIEFING COMMERCIAL LOCKBOX CUSTOMERS ABOUT UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO DIGITAL IMAGES STORED IN THEIR COMMERCIAL IMAGE ARCHIVES (CORRECTS TYPO); 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Detected Unauthorized Access to Third-Party Lockbox Software Program; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Non-interest Income Was $91.4 Million; 01/05/2018 – Cullen/Frost Presenting at Conference May 22; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK – IDENTIFIED INCIDENT DID NOT IMPACT OTHER FROST SYSTEMS

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased Tennant Co (TNC) stake by 9.03% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 185,540 shares as Tennant Co (TNC)’s stock declined 25.98%. The Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc holds 1.87M shares with $141.89M value, down from 2.05 million last quarter. Tennant Co now has $956.09M valuation. The stock decreased 3.00% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $52.75. About 64,917 shares traded. Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) has declined 13.10% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TNC News: 08/05/2018 – Neuberger Berman Group LLC Exits Position in Tennant; 05/04/2018 – Brain Corp and Tennant Company Team Up to Introduce Autonomous Cleaning Machines; 25/04/2018 – Tennant Company Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Tennant Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 25/04/2018 – Tennant Declares Dividend of 21c; 23/04/2018 – TENNANT CO – COMPANY UPDATES 2018 FULL YEAR NET SALES, EARNINGS AND EBITDA OUTLOOK; 25/05/2018 – Tennant Co.: Moorefield May Continue in Non-Executive Role Through Dec. 31 or May Choose to Separate From Company After June 30; 23/04/2018 – TENNANT 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 15C; 20/05/2018 – EMMERSON RESOURCES LTD ERM.AX – PROPOSED RESTRUCTURE OF TENNANT CREEK MINERAL FIELD FARM-IN & JV DEAL WITH EVOLUTION MINING COMPLETED; 23/04/2018 – Tennant Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Analysts await Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, up 19.73% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.47 per share. CFR’s profit will be $112.53M for 12.38 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Cullen\/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cullen\/Frost Bankers had 4 analyst reports since September 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, December 11. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Monday, October 29 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) rating on Monday, November 12. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $103 target. On Tuesday, September 18 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.50, from 1.71 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 30 investors sold CFR shares while 91 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 49.20 million shares or 0.97% less from 49.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group Llc invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Rowland & Inv Counsel Adv holds 50,229 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charter has 13,088 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Sather Grp reported 5,500 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated accumulated 7,554 shares. Fmr Ltd Company accumulated 0.03% or 2.26 million shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Dorsey Wright & Assocs, a California-based fund reported 2,542 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 12,984 shares. Carlson Cap Ltd Partnership owns 113,994 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has 7,136 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc holds 72,060 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw holds 44,154 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. C M Bidwell Associates reported 2,295 shares stake. Holt Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Company Dba Holt Capital LP reported 0.08% stake.

Since October 26, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.36 million activity. Comparin Cynthia Jane had bought 1,000 shares worth $93,380. Berman Bobby sold $140,658 worth of stock or 1,391 shares. $5.06M worth of stock was bought by ALVAREZ CARLOS on Friday, October 26. Dawson Samuel G. bought $349,709 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.58, from 1.82 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 10 investors sold TNC shares while 41 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 15.23 million shares or 0.13% more from 15.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dubuque Bankshares Com holds 0.01% or 837 shares. Albert D Mason invested in 11,180 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corporation accumulated 0% or 11,632 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 1,128 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated stated it has 387,721 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% or 9,454 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.01% stake. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 53,976 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc) owns 2,205 shares. 14,489 are owned by Pnc Fin Gru Incorporated. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 5,355 shares. Georgia-based Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC). Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 8,387 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC).

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) stake by 311,543 shares to 2.50 million valued at $90.44M in 2018Q3. It also upped Abm Inds Inc (NYSE:ABM) stake by 596,172 shares and now owns 4.72 million shares. Procter And Gamble Co (Put) (NYSE:PG) was raised too.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.01 million activity. $1.01M worth of stock was sold by Huml David W. on Thursday, September 6.

Analysts await Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 38.24% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.34 per share. TNC’s profit will be $8.52 million for 28.06 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Tennant Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.96% negative EPS growth.