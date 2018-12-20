Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 4.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America bought 6,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 132,289 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.39 million, up from 126,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 880,589 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 3.64% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 B Unsecured Credit Facility; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – NEW AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF A $1.7 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 13/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB’ Corporate Credit Rating and ‘BB+’ Issue-Level Ratings on CyrusOne; 07/05/2018 – CyrusOne Takes Leading Role in Passage of Georgia Bill H.B. 696 Signed by Governor Nathan Deal; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE – AGREEMENT ALSO CONTAINS ACCORDION ALLOWING CO TO OBTAIN UP TO $1 BLN ADDITIONAL REVOLVING OR TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q EPS 45c; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Rev $196.6M; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – AFTER MAY 18 EITHER PURCHASER OR SELLERS MAY TERMINATE SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT IF GERMAN REGULATORY APPROVAL HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Normalized EPS $3.18-$3.28; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE, ZENIUM AGREE TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Ultralife Corp (ULBI) by 6.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 37,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 588,813 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.80M, up from 551,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Ultralife Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.43 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.67. About 15,152 shares traded. Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI) has risen 12.50% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ULBI News: 10/05/2018 – Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Buys New 2.5% Position in Ultralife; 03/05/2018 – Ultralife 1Q Rev $23.1M; 03/05/2018 – Ultralife 1Q EPS 13c; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Ultralife; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ultralife Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULBI)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.64 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 23 investors sold CONE shares while 85 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 102.88 million shares or 12.79% more from 91.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Co reported 91,726 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 94,372 shares. Moreover, Driehaus Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.36% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 182,433 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs has 13,300 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Van Eck Assoc holds 21,413 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Com holds 382,256 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Franklin Res reported 95,300 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 70,377 shares. Northern Tru Corporation reported 1.32 million shares. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 14,633 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs has 4,187 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fin invested in 972,611 shares. Texas-based United Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Bb&T Corporation invested in 5,045 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Partnervest Advisory Lc reported 0.69% stake.

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America, which manages about $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 782 shares to 101,494 shares, valued at $43.94M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 4,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 530,556 shares, and cut its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG).

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. Wojtaszek Gary J sold $665,028 worth of stock. Jackson Robert M sold $90,840 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 1.6 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 2 investors sold ULBI shares while 7 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 5.06 million shares or 2.49% less from 5.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0% or 1.05M shares in its portfolio. 443,699 were reported by Vanguard Gru Incorporated. Bankshares Of America Corp De reported 0% in Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI). Wg Shaheen And Associate Dba Whitney And Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI) for 300 shares. Manatuck Hill Prns Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 140,801 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Comm Ltd invested in 0.02% or 317,511 shares. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI). Ohio-based Advisors Ltd has invested 0% in Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI). Teton Advsrs reported 0.02% stake. Jpmorgan Chase & Co reported 19,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Essex Invest Ltd Liability Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 182,017 shares. Bridgeway Capital stated it has 0.02% in Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI). Blackrock has invested 0% in Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI). Thomson Horstmann Bryant accumulated 588,813 shares. Northpointe Llc holds 334,044 shares.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $814.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eplus Inc (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 10,832 shares to 116,419 shares, valued at $10.79 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Info Services Grp (NASDAQ:III) by 96,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.57M shares, and cut its stake in Par Technology Corp (NYSE:PAR).