D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd increased American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) stake by 17.65% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd acquired 150,000 shares as American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO)’s stock declined 22.51%. The D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd holds 1.00 million shares with $24.83M value, up from 850,000 last quarter. American Eagle Outfitters Inc now has $3.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.18. About 2.68 million shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has risen 16.61% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.61% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE RAISES QTRLY DIV 10%; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 1Q Adj EPS 23c; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEO); 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Raises Quarter Dividend to 13.75c; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, NAMES SUJA CHANDRASEKARAN TO BOARD; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Total Ending Inventories at Cost Increased 11% to $398 M; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 1Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 22C; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Sales; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 20C TO 22C, EST. 19C; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – BY BRAND, AMERICAN EAGLE’S QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 4% AND AERIE’S COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 38%

Among 6 analysts covering Kohl's (NYSE:KSS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Kohl's had 7 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has "Neutral" rating given on Wednesday, November 21 by Citigroup. On Thursday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with "Underweight". Credit Suisse maintained Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) rating on Wednesday, November 21. Credit Suisse has "Neutral" rating and $67 target. The firm earned "Neutral" rating on Wednesday, August 22 by Credit Suisse.

21/11/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $79 New Target: $71 Maintain

21/11/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $78 New Target: $67 Maintain

04/09/2018 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $91 Initiates Coverage On

23/08/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $45 New Target: $51 Maintain

22/08/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $74 New Target: $78 Maintain

10/08/2018 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Neutral New Target: $75 Initiates Coverage On

21/06/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral New Target: $75 Initiates Coverage On

Among 6 analysts covering American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. American Eagle Outfitters had 8 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup upgraded it to "Buy" rating and $27 target in Friday, October 19 report. The company was upgraded on Monday, October 15 by Wedbush. Wedbush downgraded the shares of AEO in report on Monday, August 27 to "Neutral" rating. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank on Monday, November 26 to "Buy". Bank of America maintained the stock with "Neutral" rating in Thursday, August 30 report. Jefferies maintained it with "Buy" rating and $3000 target in Thursday, June 21 report. On Thursday, August 30 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with "Buy".

The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $60.19. About 2.14 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has risen 30.59% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 26/04/2018 – Julius Baer’s David Kohl Says Europe Is Becoming ‘More and More Healthy’ (Video); 02/05/2018 – Kohl’s Appoints Doug Howe Chief Merchandising Officer — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – KOHL’S SAYS WILL MAKE MULTI-YEAR INVESTMENT TO REPLACE SYSTEMS; 21/03/2018 – Kohl’s Nine-Year Fashion Odyssey Reflects Industry’s Challenges; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of COMM 2006-C8; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms Three Classes of LBCMT 1999-C1; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q Net $75M; 11/05/2018 – Credit Suisse downgrades Kohl’s, blaming cool spring weather for decline in store visits; 14/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP – KOHL’S CLOUD MIGRATION INCLUDES ASPECTS OF E-COMMERCE, MOBILE AND BUSINESS OPERATIONS

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $6.10 million activity. Shares for $2.20 million were sold by Chawla Sona on Wednesday, September 5. LAVU RATNAKAR sold $1.00 million worth of stock. 4,776 shares were sold by STREETER STEPHANIE A, worth $389,244. 21,584 shares were sold by SCHEPP RICHARD D, worth $1.76M.

Kohl's Corporation operates department stores in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.94 billion. It offers private label, exclusive, and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products to children, men, and women customers. It has a 10.02 P/E ratio. The firm also sells its products online through Website Kohls.com.