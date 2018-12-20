Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd decreased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems In (WMS) by 10.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd sold 16,204 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 143,223 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.43M, down from 159,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Advanced Drainage Systems In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $24.11. About 140,258 shares traded. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 8.52% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Advanced Drainage; 23/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N FY2019 REV VIEW $1.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $60M-$70M; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 06/03/2018 Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Narrows 4Q Loss; 21/03/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE EVP, CO-COO FUSSNER TO RETIRE

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 760.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 60,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 68,850 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.31 million, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $64.23. About 3.46M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 6.31% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit

Among 6 analysts covering Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Advanced Drainage Systems had 34 analyst reports since November 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $24.0 target in Thursday, September 7 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Boenning & Scattergood on Friday, May 26. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $2400 target in Friday, May 26 report. The stock of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, December 12 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Monday, October 9. Robert W. Baird maintained Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) rating on Wednesday, December 13. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $28.0 target. On Wednesday, February 24 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, November 12 by Robert W. Baird. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $26 target in Friday, October 7 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of WMS in report on Wednesday, November 30 with “Sector Perform” rating.

Analysts await Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 3.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.32 per share. WMS’s profit will be $17.72 million for 19.44 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.54 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.24, from 1.78 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 8 investors sold WMS shares while 40 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 41.75 million shares or 4.30% less from 43.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 55,384 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 8,101 shares or 0% of the stock. 23,800 are owned by Adams Diversified Equity Fund. 380,994 are held by First Advsrs L P. Stone Ridge Asset Management holds 0.05% or 29,317 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Lp reported 97,316 shares. Allen Investment Ltd holds 105,820 shares. 327,000 were accumulated by Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Llc. Mirae Asset Glob Invests holds 15,132 shares. Bancorporation Of America De reported 62,669 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Grp Incorporated has 0% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 3.49 million shares. Stockbridge reported 4.6% stake. Bluecrest Mgmt Limited reported 0.01% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 199,847 shares. Art Ltd Liability holds 24,699 shares.

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd, which manages about $47.22B and $505.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 3,110 shares to 3,240 shares, valued at $573,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 27,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 21 insider sales for $1.67 million activity. Shaheen Allen had sold 973 shares worth $74,618 on Friday, September 14. Another trade for 665 shares valued at $51,604 was sold by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan. On Friday, December 14 the insider Friedrich Matthew W. sold $30,666. Another trade for 36 shares valued at $2,878 was made by Middleton Sean on Friday, July 6. Lennox James Patrick sold $4,158 worth of stock. The insider Telesmanic Robert sold $344,227.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39B and $4.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invacare Corp (Prn) by 1.00M shares to 28.00M shares, valued at $31.24 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc (Call) by 759,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,900 shares, and cut its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX).