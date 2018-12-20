Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 49.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd bought 1,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,070 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $956,000, up from 2,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $5.21 during the last trading session, reaching $196.2. About 3.40M shares traded or 26.98% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 19.58% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST)

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 19.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 15,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,930 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.26 million, up from 81,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.28% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $28.55. About 64.60 million shares traded or 63.05% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/05/2018 – AT&T and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine To Give Girls A Chance To Learn Filmmaking This Summer Through Collaboration With F; 18/04/2018 – Alleged ‘robocall’ mastermind denies wrongdoing before U.S. Senate; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner’s Bewkes defends AT&T deal in court; 11/05/2018 – Carl Quintanilla: EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T’S STEPHENSON SAYS HE TAKES RESPONSIBILITY FOR FAILURE IN VETTING PROCESS WITH COHEN HIRE -MEMO; 17/04/2018 – AT&T ENCOURAGED BY FCC DECISION TO PROCEED WITH MMWAVE AUCTIONS; 09/04/2018 – Sharp Tongue and Pencil: Meet the Judge Presiding Over the Government’s Case Against AT&T; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: AT&T rejects DOJ’s fee-hike claim; 08/03/2018 – ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd, which manages about $47.22B and $505.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 33,060 shares to 81,520 shares, valued at $7.54M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 70,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,890 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Among 33 analysts covering Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Costco Wholesale had 149 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $170 target in Friday, February 5 report. Jefferies maintained the shares of COST in report on Thursday, September 28 with “Hold” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, May 31 report. On Wednesday, June 1 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. On Tuesday, December 5 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, May 27 by RBC Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the shares of COST in report on Monday, July 10 to “Market Perform” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $23000 target in Thursday, June 7 report. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 3 report. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Positive” rating given on Friday, February 10 by Susquehanna.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 selling transactions for $18.46 million activity. $1.49 million worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) was sold by Vachris Roland Michael on Monday, October 15. LAZARUS FRANZ E sold $5.22 million worth of stock. GALANTI RICHARD A sold $945,940 worth of stock. The insider Murphy James P. sold 15,000 shares worth $3.29 million. On Monday, October 29 JELINEK W CRAIG sold $5.03 million worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 22,500 shares. LIBENSON RICHARD M sold $458,976 worth of stock.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Clorox’s (CLX) 2020 Strategy on Track, Margin Woes Linger – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Newmont Provides Updated Production & Cost Guidance for FY19 – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Carnival Banks on Strong Booking Trends Despite Rising Costs – Nasdaq” on November 22, 2018. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walgreens, Verily partner to cut health costs – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of England needs “more cost-conscious culture” – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 34 investors sold COST shares while 432 reduced holdings. only 136 funds opened positions while 383 raised stakes. 298.17 million shares or 2.49% less from 305.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 1.18% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). The Illinois-based Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0.17% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Renaissance Group Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.79% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 12,443 were reported by Hrt Financial Ltd Co. Howard Hughes Institute accumulated 10,000 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt stated it has 1,870 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. First Interstate National Bank & Trust accumulated 0.38% or 7,637 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,585 shares. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0.33% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1.20 million shares. Aldebaran Fincl has 0.22% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,440 shares. 12,091 were accumulated by Private Na. 6,495 were reported by Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt. First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). The New York-based Coatue Llc has invested 0% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 3,680 are owned by First Dallas Secs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Lord Abbett owns 6.92 million shares. Arvest Bank Trust Division holds 36,465 shares. Trustco Comml Bank N Y accumulated 1.66% or 45,625 shares. 17,200 were accumulated by Hirtle Callaghan & Limited Liability Com. Brown Advisory, Maryland-based fund reported 438,078 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability invested in 0.43% or 79,460 shares. East Coast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Benjamin F Edwards & Com Incorporated has invested 0.47% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.57% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Com reported 0.72% stake. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.6% or 20.28 million shares. Zweig holds 0.96% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 345,743 shares. Solutions Ltd Co stated it has 18,454 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Security Commercial Bank Of So Dak reported 10,384 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Kinder Morgan, Devon Energy And More – Yahoo! Finance News” on December 19, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “AT&T (NYSE:T) Analyst Day: WarnerMedia Integration, Streaming On The Street’s Mind – Benzinga” published on November 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T Is Not Nearly Worth $65 – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T – 2 Potential New Headaches In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Telecom Sector: JPMorgan Downgrades Verizon (NYSE:VZ), Upgrades AT&T (NYSE:T) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. AT&T Inc. had 101 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Tigress Financial on Monday, October 22. UBS downgraded AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Wednesday, September 28 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, November 21 with “Buy”. Oppenheimer upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, June 13 report. Citigroup maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) rating on Tuesday, July 19. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $48 target. The company was maintained on Friday, March 23 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 18 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, April 13. Moffet Nathanson downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $35 target in Friday, April 1 report. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Saturday, September 5 with “Outperform”.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32 million and $194.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 123,251 shares to 13,724 shares, valued at $191,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.