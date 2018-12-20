West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST) investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.39, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. The ratio is positive, as 141 funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 105 sold and decreased their stock positions in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The funds in our database now have: 65.51 million shares, down from 71.57 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding West Pharmaceutical Services Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 83 Increased: 84 New Position: 57.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) stake by 26.3% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Dana Investment Advisors Inc acquired 74,545 shares as Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ)’s stock rose 2.40%. The Dana Investment Advisors Inc holds 357,975 shares with $15.38 million value, up from 283,430 last quarter. Mondelez Intl Inc now has $59.84B valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $41.16. About 11.13 million shares traded or 44.55% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 2.93% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 29/05/2018 – REALFICTION RECEIVES ORDER FOR 49 DREAMOC HD3 DISPLAYS TO BE USED BY GLOBAL SNACK COMPANY MONDELEZ; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. manufactures and sells packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.23 billion. The companyÂ’s Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; and syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies. It has a 47.7 P/E ratio. It also provides drug containment solutions, including CZ vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection systems, as well as specialized testing services for drug packaging, devices, and administration systems.

Kistler holds 2.67% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for 52,418 shares. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc owns 119,946 shares or 2.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ami Asset Management Corp has 1.85% invested in the company for 220,645 shares. The United Kingdom-based Uss Investment Management Ltd has invested 1.35% in the stock. Riverbridge Partners Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 647,980 shares.

The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $97.65. About 322,225 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) has risen 8.04% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.04% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C, EST. 14C; 19/03/2018 – West to Showcase DAIKYO PLASCAP® RUV One-Step Press-Fit Vial Closure Solution at PDA Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.72 BLN TO $1.73 BLN; 03/05/2018 – West Announces Third-Quarter Dividend, Increase To Fourth-Quarter Dividend And Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Sales $1.72B-$1.73B; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.82, REV VIEW $1.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – USS Investment LTD. Buys New 1.2% Position in West Pharma; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q Net $43.6M; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – REAFFIRMED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018

Analysts await West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.64 per share. WST’s profit will be $53.34M for 33.91 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Mondelez International had 5 analyst reports since July 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 26 by UBS. Morgan Stanley reinitiated it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $47 target in Monday, September 17 report. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of MDLZ in report on Wednesday, September 5 with “Outperform” rating. As per Friday, July 27, the company rating was upgraded by DZ Bank. JP Morgan maintained Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) rating on Monday, July 23. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $47 target.

