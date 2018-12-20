Teacher Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Avnet Inc (AVT) by 42.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas sold 10,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,917 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $623,000, down from 24,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Avnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $35.6. About 712,229 shares traded. Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) has risen 6.75% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Adj EPS $1.02

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Company Llp increased its stake in At&T Inc (Put) (T) by 181.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Company Llp bought 1.29 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.00M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $67.16 million, up from 710,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Company Llp who had been investing in At&T Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.16% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $28.58. About 61.81 million shares traded or 56.18% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 23/03/2018 – AT&T Fights Government Concerns over Time Warner Merger (Audio); 25/04/2018 – AT&T Revenue Falls; 15/03/2018 – JUDGE RICHARD LEON ALSO SAID AT&T TRIAL COULD LAST SIX TO EIGHT WEEKS; 08/03/2018 – #BreakingNews Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s attempt to prevent the AT&T-Time Warner merger. Trial briefs will lay out both cases before the official trial begins on March 19; 21/03/2018 – AT&T’s Advantage Over the Justice Department — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Sought Info on Antitrust, FCC Regulations, Tax Issues — Internal Memo; 19/04/2018 – AT&T Abandons Plans for Vrio IPO in Blow to Efforts to Cut Debt; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HIRED SEVERAL CONSULTANTS TO HELP UNDERSTAND HOW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION MIGHT APPROACH ‘WIDE RANGE OF ISSUES’ INCLUDING TIME WARNER DEAL -MEMO; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Made Payments to Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen (Video)

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.76 million activity. 24,068 Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) shares with value of $1.04 million were sold by GALLAGHER PHILIP R.

Analysts await Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 32.05% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.78 per share. AVT’s profit will be $114.57M for 8.64 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Avnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $14.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 465,054 shares to 511,846 shares, valued at $13.35 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 16,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,795 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.