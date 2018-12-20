Davidson D A & Company increased Cummins Inc (CMI) stake by 38.27% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Davidson D A & Company acquired 15,604 shares as Cummins Inc (CMI)’s stock declined 4.30%. The Davidson D A & Company holds 56,382 shares with $8.24 million value, up from 40,778 last quarter. Cummins Inc now has $20.65B valuation. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $128.98. About 582,785 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has declined 19.50% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership

Among 3 analysts covering Virtus Investment (NASDAQ:VRTS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Virtus Investment had 6 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $115 target in Monday, October 29 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $111 target in Wednesday, November 14 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 9 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Monday, July 30. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, July 30. See Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) latest ratings:

14/11/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $147 New Target: $111 Maintain

29/10/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $140 New Target: $115 Maintain

09/10/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $145 New Target: $147 Maintain

30/07/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $132 New Target: $140 Maintain

30/07/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $174 New Target: $175 Maintain

12/07/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $137 New Target: $144 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.3 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 12 investors sold Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 6.42 million shares or 5.24% less from 6.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nuveen Asset Limited Com owns 2,449 shares. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) accumulated 129 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 1,002 shares or 0% of the stock. Retail Bank Of America De owns 17,796 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 12,706 are held by Barclays Public Lc. 12,300 are held by Swiss Commercial Bank. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada has 11 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Victory has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) or 4,538 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 9,276 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Invests L P holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) for 12,501 shares. Pnc Serv Gru invested in 0% or 192 shares. Arizona State Retirement owns 10,395 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brandywine Investment Management Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 219 shares.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $528.78 million. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It has a 7.91 P/E ratio. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.34, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 46 investors sold CMI shares while 243 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 249 raised stakes. 124.41 million shares or 0.77% less from 125.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Franklin invested in 2.60 million shares or 0.19% of the stock. Cypress Capital Group owns 3,388 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust invested in 32,126 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Comerica Savings Bank reported 38,357 shares. Edmp Inc owns 9,294 shares. Dt Investment Ptnrs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 27,578 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 2,499 shares. Winch Advisory Lc stated it has 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 4,503 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Centre Asset Management Lc stated it has 36,070 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Miller Howard New York holds 24,882 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Motco reported 0.01% stake. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 19,699 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Cincinnati Casualty reported 5.54% stake. Umb Financial Bank N A Mo invested in 8,504 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Davidson D A & Company decreased Ishares Tr (ICF) stake by 4,523 shares to 3,312 valued at $331,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) stake by 26,555 shares and now owns 75,443 shares. Ishares Tr (FLOT) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Cummins had 16 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, August 1 by Bank of America. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, June 25. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, October 31 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 10. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Wells Fargo. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Monday, September 10 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Tuesday, October 9 with “Neutral” rating. On Friday, August 24 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight”.

Since October 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $6.30 million activity. Shares for $76,788 were sold by Smith Mark Andrew. Cook Jill E also sold $796,050 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Wednesday, October 3. Satterthwaite Tony also sold $117,533 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Monday, November 5. Ward Pat had sold 3,481 shares worth $539,555 on Monday, December 3. ChangDiaz Franklin R also sold $87,974 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) shares. 14,579 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) shares with value of $2.20M were sold by ROSE MARYA M. HERMAN ALEXIS M had sold 775 shares worth $111,321 on Monday, November 5.

